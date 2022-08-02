Cincinnati Reds: Tracking trade deadline deals

The Cincinnati Reds, who have not been in contention since a 3-22 start in April, have been active in recent days, dealing veteran players and key pieces for prospects as the deadline approaches. Here are the moves they’ve made.

Thursday: The Reds traded outfielder Tyler Naquin and left-handed pitcher Phillip Diehl to the New York Mets for minor leaguers Jose Acuna, a right-handed pitcher, and Hector Rodriguez, a centerfielder.