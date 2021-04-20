Reports: Reds will begin series vs. Diamondbacks without Castellanos

The Cincinnati Reds will start a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night without right fielder Nick Castellanos, who started the first 15 games.
Castellanos will start serving a two-game suspension after Major League Baseball denied his appeal Monday, according to multiple reports. He will not play Tuesday or Wednesday night. The series concludes Thursday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.
Castellanos, who’s hitting .295 with five home runs and 10 RBIs, was suspended April 5 “for his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident.”
In the fourth inning of the second game of the season April 3 in Cincinnati, Castellanos slid across home plate, scoring on a wild pitch by Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford. As he got up, he said something to Woodford. That caused Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to pursue Castellanos. Mike Moustakas came out of the on-deck circle to stop Molina.
In seconds, players from both benches were on the field, and there was much shoving. Later, a second skirmish started in the outfield. Castellanos was the only player ejected and the only player suspended.