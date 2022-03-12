Hamburger icon
Richmond upsets VCU to earn rematch with Dayton in A-10 semifinals

Richmond's Jacob Gilyard and Andre Gustavson celebrate after a steal by Gustavson late in their Atlantic 10 quarterfinal game against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By David Jablonski
20 minutes ago
Flyers have won nine straight games in series

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The No. 2 seed Dayton Flyers (23-9) will play No. 6 seed Richmond (21-12) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at Capital One Arena.

After losing twice to Virginia Commonwealth in the regular season, Richmond beat the No. 2 seed Rams 75-64 in the final quarterfinal of the day Friday. Jacob Gilyard scored 32 points and made 7 of 12 3-pointers for Richmond.

Dayton won 55-53 at Richmond on a last-second dunk by R.J. Blakney on March 1.

Dayton leads the series 21-9 and has won nine straight games, including three straight games at the Robins Center.

Dayton and Richmond last played in the A-10 tournament 2016. Dayton won 69-54 in the quarterfinals. The teams played in the championship game in 2011. Richmond won 67-54.

Dayton advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2016 with a 75-72 victory on Friday.

About the Author

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

