Salmon stars as Tippecanoe beats Kenton Ridge in district semifinal

NEW CARLISLE — Matthew Salmon struck out nine and allowed one unearned run on two hits in six innings, leading Tippecanoe to an 11-1 victory against Kenton Ridge in a Division II district semifinal at Tecumseh High School on Tuesday.
Salmon has pitched both tournament games for Tippecanoe and has not allowed an earned run in 16 innings. He threw five scoreless innings in a 10-0 first-round victory Thursday against Urbana.
The Red Devils scored three runs in the third, four in the fifth and then ended the game by run rule with four more in the bottom of the sixth.
Tippecanoe (18-11) will play Hamilton Badin in the district final at 5 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Hill Newton High School. Badin beat Cincinnati Wyoming 10-0 on Tuesday.
Kenton Ridge (16-9) took a 1-0 lead on a two-out RBI single by Logan Fyffe in the third.
In the same inning, Tippecanoe took a 2-1 lead on a two-out, two-run triple by Salmon. Josh Dietz, who was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1.
In the fifth, D.J. Martin had the big hit, a two-run single to extend Tippecanoe’s lead to 6-1.
Preston Zumwalt led the Tippecanoe offense, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
This is the second straight season the Red Devils have knocked the Cougars out of the tournament. Tippecanoe beat Kenton Ridge 2-0 last season. Tippecanoe also won the lone regular-season game between the two teams this season: 2-0 on April 14.
