Smith Brothers Basketball Camp returning to UD in July

It’s open to boys and girls from ages 6-16 or grades one through nine. It costs $75 for one day or $100 for two days. Fans can sign up here.

Scoochie played for the Flyers from 2013-17 and ranks 29th in school history with 1,289 points. He’s one of six former Flyers on the Red Scare roster for The Basketball Tournament, which will take place from July 19-24 at UD Arena.

Malachi has played three seasons for Dayton, scoring 454 points, but he missed last season after injuring his knee in the opening minutes of the first game.

The Smith brothers first held the camp in 2022.

Former Flyer Obi Toppin also will hold a camp at the RecPlex this summer. It will be the fourth straight year he has returned to the area for a camp. It will be held August 7-8. According to its website, the camp is sold out but fans can join a waitlist.