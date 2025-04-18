Sports on TV 4/18: NBA play-in continues, UFL Football

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, left, guard Kevin Huerter and center Nikola Vucevic, right, during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By Associated Press
48 minutes ago
AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Black’s Tire 200, Rockingham Speedway, Rockingham, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida St.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Arizona St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

SECN — Alabama at Florida

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at UCF

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, San Juan, Dominican Republic

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Second Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Third Round, Shanghai Enhance Anting GC in Shanghai

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 PFL World Tournament: Middleweights & Lightweights, First Round, Orlando, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Seattle at Toronto

FANDUEL SPORTS — Baltimore at Cincinnati

7:15 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Minnesota at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Miami at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Dallas at Memphis

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at Michigan

