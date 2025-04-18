Sports on TV 4/18: NBA play-in continues, UFL Football

AUTO RACING
9:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Black’s Tire 200, Rockingham Speedway, Rockingham, N.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida St.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Arizona St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
SECN — Alabama at Florida
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at UCF
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, San Juan, Dominican Republic
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Second Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Third Round, Shanghai Enhance Anting GC in Shanghai
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — 2025 PFL World Tournament: Middleweights & Lightweights, First Round, Orlando, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
7:05 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Seattle at Toronto
FANDUEL SPORTS — Baltimore at Cincinnati
7:15 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Minnesota at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Miami at Atlanta
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Dallas at Memphis
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Memphis at Michigan
