Springfield clinches share of GWOC title with rout of Northmont

Springfield entered the final week of the regular season ranked No. 2 in Division I, Region 2 computer ratings. If the rankings don’t change, its opponent in the first round of the playoffs will be this same Northmont team (3-6, 1-6), which ranked 15th in the region.

This is the first year 16 teams from each region will qualify for the playoffs. Every team made it a year ago in the pandemic-shortened season. In previous years, eight teams from each region qualified.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will announce the playoff brackets at 3 p.m. Sunday. Springfield will host a game in the first round as a higher seed and also in the second round if it advances. Starting in the the third round, games will take place at neutral sites.

Springfield finished the regular season with one loss for the third straight season. Counting the playoffs, it is 55-31 in coach Maurice Douglass’ eight seasons.

Springfield’s three losses in the regular season in the last three years came by a combined eight points: 16-12 to Fairfield in 2019; 38-35 to Northmont in 2020; and 22-21 to Miamisburg in Week 9 this season.

The loss to Miamisburg likely cost Springfield a chance to be ranked No. 1 in Division I. It dropped from No. 2 to No. 5, while No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward also lost and fell to No. 3.

In Week 10, the Wildcats delivered the same type of performance that carried them to a 7-0 start and three straight shutouts against Beavercreek, Fairmont and Springboro in GWOC play.

Ramon Browder ran four yards for Springfield’s first touchdown, his eight of the season, late in the first quarter. Te’Sean Smoot scored the next two touchdowns on runs in the second quarter. Smoot then threw a touchdown pass to Shawn Thigpen in the final seconds of the half.

Smoot ran for a third touchdown, his 15th of the season, early in the third quarter. Then Kevin Fair returned a fumble for a touchdown to give Springfield a 40-0 lead late in the third quarter. Jayvin Norman scored the final touchdown on a run late in the fourth quarter.

Smoot completed 9 of 13 passes for 110 yards. Browder carried the ball 15 times for 114 yards, topping 100 yards for the second time this season. Norman also reached the 100-yard mark for the second time. He had 103 rushing yards on nine carries.

Thigpen caught four passes for 70 yards. The touchdown catch was his fourth of the season.

Fair, Jaivian Norman and Tywan January each had four tackles.