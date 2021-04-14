The Basketball Tournament championship coming to Dayton this summer

The Red Scare, the alumni team representing the Flyers, will begin the event in Columbus, where the Ohio State alumni team (Carmen’s Crew) is also set to play in games that will take place at the Covelli Center on the OSU campus.

Wichita, Kan., Charleston, W. Va,, and Peoria, Ill., are also set to host regionals.

Tickets can be purchased at thetournament.com/tickets.

Former Flyers Devin Oliver, Trey Landers, Ryan Mikesell, Kyle Davis, Darrell Davis and Kendall Pollard have committed to play for the Red Scare with the full roster to be announced at a later date.

“Being able to play for Red Scare and continue to represent the University of Dayton is always one of the highlights of my summer,” Oliver said in a release. “Having the opportunity to play at UD Arena again would be incredibly special, and we can’t wait to hoist TBT’s trophy in front of the best fans in college basketball.”

UD Arena was set to host the finals of the even last year before the coronavirus pandemic caused a change in plans.

Instead, a 24-team event was held in a bubble environment in Columbus.

“We’re excited to partner with the University of Dayton to bring the championship to Dayton this summer,” TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said in a release. “It’s easy to see UD Arena becoming its home for many years to come.”

The tournament will again feature the Elam Ending, a modified system for determining a winner that eliminates the game clock at a certain point and sets a target score to end the game.

“A couple of years ago, we experienced how passionate Dayton fans are when they came out and supported the Red Scare in Columbus,” Mugar said. “They easily grasped our brand of high stakes, Elam Ending basketball.”

The full field of 64 teams has not been determined.

Teams wishing to take part can apply at TheTournament.com from May 1-June 15.