The Basketball Tournament: Founder promises to return to UD Arena if fans pack stands

In February 2020, the TBT announced it would play its final three rounds — seven games in all — at UD Arena that summer. The plan changed when the pandemic forced TBT organizers to hold the tournament in a quarantined environment in Columbus. At that time, Mugar promised to bring the tournament, which he founded in 2014, back to UD Arena in 2021, a promised he lived up to April when the TBT made the plan official.

Through all that, Mugar had never been to Dayton until this week. On Thursday, he spoke at a TBT press conference at UD Arena with TBT signs and logos all over Tom Blackburn Court two days before four quarterfinal games.