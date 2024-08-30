Top-100 recruit from Florida begins visit to Dayton

Reece narrowed his choices to seven schools in July: Dayton; Cincinnati; LSU; Ohio State; Penn State, Providence; and South Florida. He will visit Cincinnati on Sept. 6, according to Sam Lance, of ZagsBlog.com.

Reece plays for his dad, Steve Reece, at Oak Ridge. His dad is a Cincinnati native who played college basketball at Kentucky State. Steve Reece coached Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James with the Florida Rebels, a Nike EYBL team.

Reece averaged 15.4 points, 7.7 assists and 3.3 steals as a junior at Oak Ridge, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Reece is the second top-100 2025 recruit to visit UD in recent weeks. Shon Abaev, a 6-foot-7 forward from Calvary Christian Academy and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was on campus last weekend.