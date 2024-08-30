Top-100 recruit from Florida begins visit to Dayton

Jalen Reece, a top-100 recruit in the class of 2025, began a visit to the University of Dayton on Thursday, according to his Instagram account.
Reece, a 5-10 point guard from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Fla., received a scholarship offer from the Dayton Flyers in June. He ranks 60th in the 2025 class, according to Rivals.com. He’s No. 85 in the 247Sports.com rankings and No. 58 in the ESPN 100.
Reece narrowed his choices to seven schools in July: Dayton; Cincinnati; LSU; Ohio State; Penn State, Providence; and South Florida. He will visit Cincinnati on Sept. 6, according to Sam Lance, of ZagsBlog.com.
Reece plays for his dad, Steve Reece, at Oak Ridge. His dad is a Cincinnati native who played college basketball at Kentucky State. Steve Reece coached Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James with the Florida Rebels, a Nike EYBL team.
Reece averaged 15.4 points, 7.7 assists and 3.3 steals as a junior at Oak Ridge, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Reece is the second top-100 2025 recruit to visit UD in recent weeks. Shon Abaev, a 6-foot-7 forward from Calvary Christian Academy and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was on campus last weekend.
