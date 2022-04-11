Toppin closes second season in NBA with another career-best performance

Former Dayton Flyers star Obi Toppin enjoyed the best night of his NBA career Sunday — and this same sentence was written Friday.
The second-year New York Knicks forward Toppin scored 42 points in a 105-94 victory against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden. Two days earlier, Toppin had 35 points in a 114-92 victory against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Toppin made 16 of 28 field goals, including 6 of 14 3-pointers, in the final game of his second season in the NBA. He earned more playing time at the end of the season with starter Julius Randle sidelined by injury. The Knicks finished the season 37-45.
Toppin is the fifth former Flyer to score 40 or more points in a game at the NBA or ABA level.
Here are the career-best scoring nights for the four previous former Flyers to score 40 or more points in a game.
• Roger Brown scored 46 points on 15-of-29 shooting while making 16 of 19 free throws for the Indiana Pacers on March 11, 1969, in a 122-112 victory against the New York Nets.
• Hank Finkel scored 42 points on 13-of-22 shooting, while making 16 of 18 free throws, for the San Diego Rockets on March 7, 1968, in 119-102 loss to the Lakers.
• Jim Paxson scored 41 points on 16-of-33 shooting for the Portland Trail Blazers on March 16, 1984, in a 156-155 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
• Don May scored 40 points on 16-of-27 shooting for the Buffalo Braves on March 2, 1971, in a 131-118 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
