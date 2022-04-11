Toppin closes second season in NBA with another career-best performance

The second-year New York Knicks forward Toppin scored 42 points in a 105-94 victory against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden. Two days earlier, Toppin had 35 points in a 114-92 victory against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Toppin made 16 of 28 field goals, including 6 of 14 3-pointers, in the final game of his second season in the NBA. He earned more playing time at the end of the season with starter Julius Randle sidelined by injury. The Knicks finished the season 37-45.