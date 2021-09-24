dayton-daily-news logo
Troy beats Sidney for third straight victory since 0-2 start

Troy running back Nick Kawecki dives for extra yardage against Sidney during the first half on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Troy. Photo by Jeff Gilbert
Troy running back Nick Kawecki dives for extra yardage against Sidney during the first half on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Troy. Photo by Jeff Gilbert

Credit: Jeff Gilbert

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
It’s Troy’s fifth straight victory in series against Sidney

Troy took advantage of three first-half Sidney turnovers and ground out a 23-6 victory at home Thursday night in the Miami Valley League.

Troy (3-2, 2-1) has won three straight games since an 0-2 start, while Sidney (2-4, 2-3) has lost two in a row.

Linebacker JJ McCoy led the Troy defensive effort with three sacks and a fumble recovery.

In the first quarter, an interception by Wyatt Smith near midfield set up Troy’s first scoring drive, which ended with a 21-yard field goal by Jack Kleinhenz.

Then Sidney lost a fumble on a bad snap that was recovered by Eli Smith at the Sidney 15-yard line. Will Wolke ran 15 yards up the middle on the next play for a 10-0 lead.

» WEEK 6: Springboro faces another big test in Centerville

Sidney drove to a two-yard touchdown run by Myles Vordemark late in the first half.

Troy took a 17-6 lead early in the fourth quarter on Jahari Ward’s seven-yard touchdown run. The Trojans added a late score after an interception return to the three by Kristifer Williams. Ward scored on 4th-and-goal from the two.

Troy outgained Sidney 183-155. Nick Kawecki led Troy with 85 rushing yards on 17 carries. Martez Harris led Sidney with 44 rushing yards on 14 carries.

