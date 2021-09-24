Troy beats Sidney for third straight victory since 0-2 start

Troy took advantage of three first-half Sidney turnovers and ground out a 23-6 victory at home Thursday night in the Miami Valley League.
Troy (3-2, 2-1) has won three straight games since an 0-2 start, while Sidney (2-4, 2-3) has lost two in a row.
Linebacker JJ McCoy led the Troy defensive effort with three sacks and a fumble recovery.
In the first quarter, an interception by Wyatt Smith near midfield set up Troy’s first scoring drive, which ended with a 21-yard field goal by Jack Kleinhenz.
Then Sidney lost a fumble on a bad snap that was recovered by Eli Smith at the Sidney 15-yard line. Will Wolke ran 15 yards up the middle on the next play for a 10-0 lead.
Sidney drove to a two-yard touchdown run by Myles Vordemark late in the first half.
Troy took a 17-6 lead early in the fourth quarter on Jahari Ward’s seven-yard touchdown run. The Trojans added a late score after an interception return to the three by Kristifer Williams. Ward scored on 4th-and-goal from the two.
Troy outgained Sidney 183-155. Nick Kawecki led Troy with 85 rushing yards on 17 carries. Martez Harris led Sidney with 44 rushing yards on 14 carries.