Tulane transfer puts Dayton in final five

Kolby King started his career at Saint John’s

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
0 minutes ago
X

Tulane transfer Kolby King put the Dayton Flyers on the list of five programs he’s considering.

King announced his final five on Saturday. South Carolina, Butler, Utah and Michigan are also on his list.

King, a 6-foot-2 guard from Pompano Beach, Fla., played his freshman season at Saint John’s, averaging limited minutes. He then transferred to Tulane, where he averaged 10.4 points and 3.6 assists while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

King was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022.

Dayton has three open scholarships on the 2024-25 roster at the moment. Ohio State transfer Zed Key visited campus Friday and Saturday.

In Other News
1
Archdeacon: Reviving a tradition while remembering an oft forgotten...
2
Former Dayton forward finds new home in Florida
3
Dragons fall to Kernels
4
McCoy: Lodolo dazzles in return as Reds blank White Sox
5
Ohio State football: 5 things to know from the spring game

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top