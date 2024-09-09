Two more top-100 recruits take official visits to UD

Maddox visited and shared photos of himself on Instagram on Sunday in a Chapel Blue uniform. He posed for photos with members of his family.

Maddox received a scholarship offer from Dayton in July. He No. 82 in the Rivals.com rankings for the class of 2025 and No. 116 on 247Sports.com.

“Maddox is built like a prototypical big wing,” Adam Finkelstein, of 247Sports.com wrote in July. “He has good positional size at 6-foot-7, long arms, and a cut-up physique that will undoubtedly only continue to fill-out. He’s a willing passer who understands how to play within the flow of the game and never dominates the ball, all of which is not surprising given that he is a coach’s son.

Georgia Tech, Illinois, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech are among the other schools that have offered Maddox a scholarship this summer. He visited West Virginia in March.

Maddox previously attended Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia but now attends Combine Academy, one of the nation’s top prep programs, in Lincolnton, N.C.

Maddox is the son of Artis Maddox, who is the head coach at Benedict College, a Division II school in Columbia.

According to a source, McKie also visited UD with his parents. McKie is the son of Aaron McKie, a star at Temple from 1991-94 and the head coach at Temple from 2019-23.

McKie ranks 86th on ESPN’s list of the top 100 players in the 2025 class. He’s No. 133 in the Rivals.com rankings and No. 129 in the On3.com rankings.

“I can shoot the ball,” McKie told Zam Lance, of ZagsBlog.com, in March. “I’m working on getting to the rim. I feel like my mid range is pretty good too. Defense, rebounding, I try to be an all-around player.”

McKie has offers from Temple, Saint Joseph’s, Penn, Saint Louis and others. He took an unofficial visit to Saint Joseph’s on Sept. 3, according to the Hawk Hill Hardwood account on X (Twitter).