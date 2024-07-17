Two Wright State players picked on final day of MLB Draft

Patrick, a graduate of Hilliard Darby High School, hit .244 with 24 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 2024.

The Pirates also drafted Shirk, a 6-2, 200-pound senior right-handed pitcher, taking him in the 18th round with the 534th pick. He was 4-4 with a 6.41 ERA in 14 starts. He’s from Carroll High School and Fort Wayne Ind.

Wright State has had at least one player drafted in every draft since 2015, except 2020. Twenty players have been selected in the last 10 drafts.

Patrick and Shirk were two of nine players from Ohio colleges picked in the 20 rounds Sunday through Tuesday.

• Dayton had an eighth-round pick: pitcher Nick Wissman, a Chaminade Julienne graduate.

• Miami saw a player drafted in the sixth round, right-handed pitcher Peyton Olejnik, and in the 15th round, outfielder Zach MacDonald.

• Ohio State had a 17th-round pick: left-handed pitcher Gavin Bruni.

Andrew Patrick has been selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 17th round (504th pick) of the 2024 MLB Draft!#Raidergang | #ProRaiders pic.twitter.com/pBcwOvQnEE — Wright State Baseball (@WSURaidergang) July 16, 2024