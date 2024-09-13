UD basketball: Where did Blue Ribbon Yearbook rank Flyers in A-10 prediction?

The digital edition of the publication came out this week. Blue Ribbon picked Dayton to win the A-10 the last two seasons. Dayton tied for second in the 2022-23 season and finished third this past season.

Saint Louis, led by new coach Josh Schertz, is the A-10 preseason favorite, according to Blue Ribbon. VCU was picked to finish second.

Following Dayton were: No. 4 Loyola Chicago, which tied Richmond for the regular-season title last season; No. 5 Saint Joseph’s; No. 6 George Mason; No. 7 Massachusetts; No. 8 Richmond; No. 9 Duquesne, the defending A-10 tournament champion; No. 10 St. Bonaventure; No. 11 Davidson; No. 12 Rhode Island; No. 13 La Salle; No. 14 George Washington; and No. 15 Fordham.

Dayton senior forward Nate Santos was one of six players named to the preseason all-conference team.

Four teams on Dayton’s schedule ranked in the Blue Ribbon top-25: No. 10 North Carolina; No. 20 Marquette; No. 21 Cincinnati; and No. 25 Saint Louis.