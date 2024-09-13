Breaking: Two Springfield schools evacuated, another closed; district cites police info

UD basketball: Where did Blue Ribbon Yearbook rank Flyers in A-10 prediction?

Saint Louis is the favorite in 2024-25 season
Sports
By
0 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers were picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10 Conference in the 2024-25 season by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook.

Explore» RECRUITING: Friery hopes to follow in footsteps of Toppin, Camara and Holmes

The digital edition of the publication came out this week. Blue Ribbon picked Dayton to win the A-10 the last two seasons. Dayton tied for second in the 2022-23 season and finished third this past season.

Saint Louis, led by new coach Josh Schertz, is the A-10 preseason favorite, according to Blue Ribbon. VCU was picked to finish second.

Following Dayton were: No. 4 Loyola Chicago, which tied Richmond for the regular-season title last season; No. 5 Saint Joseph’s; No. 6 George Mason; No. 7 Massachusetts; No. 8 Richmond; No. 9 Duquesne, the defending A-10 tournament champion; No. 10 St. Bonaventure; No. 11 Davidson; No. 12 Rhode Island; No. 13 La Salle; No. 14 George Washington; and No. 15 Fordham.

Dayton senior forward Nate Santos was one of six players named to the preseason all-conference team.

Four teams on Dayton’s schedule ranked in the Blue Ribbon top-25: No. 10 North Carolina; No. 20 Marquette; No. 21 Cincinnati; and No. 25 Saint Louis.

In Other News
1
Dayton plays Indiana State for first time in five years in second game...
2
Late field goal lifts Alter over Trotwood in defensive battle
3
This Week in Ohio State Football: Play-calling, transfer QBs and more...
4
Archdeacon: The Golden Child comes to Dayton
5
Beavercreek off to strong start under Smitherman, but GWOC awaits

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.