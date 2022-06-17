Vandalia’s Greaser in position to make cut at U.S. Open

Greaser, a rising senior at the University of North Carolina, fired an even-par 70 in Friday’s second round to finish 36 holes at 2-over-par 142, well within the projected cut (5 over) at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The top 60 players and ties through two rounds advance to play the final 36 holes on Saturday and Sunday in the 122nd championship.

Greaser, 21, made birdie on the par-4, 18th hole Friday to cap his even-par round. He finished with three birdies, three bogeys and 12 pars.