Man accused of printing child pornography at Oakwood library indicted on 120 more charges
Vandalia’s Greaser in position to make cut at U.S. Open

Austin Greaser hits on the fourth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

1 hour ago

Vandalia native Austin Greaser is making his first U.S. Open appearance one to remember.

Greaser, a rising senior at the University of North Carolina, fired an even-par 70 in Friday’s second round to finish 36 holes at 2-over-par 142, well within the projected cut (5 over) at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The top 60 players and ties through two rounds advance to play the final 36 holes on Saturday and Sunday in the 122nd championship.

Greaser, 21, made birdie on the par-4, 18th hole Friday to cap his even-par round. He finished with three birdies, three bogeys and 12 pars.

Greaser qualified for the U.S. Open by finishing as the U.S. Amateur runner-up last summer. He also played in the Masters -- his first major championship appearance -- in April. He missed the cut.

This spring, he helped lead North Carolina to the NCAA Tournament. The Tarheels advanced to match play but lost to Pepperdine in the quarterfinals. Greaser tied for 25th in the individual competition.

