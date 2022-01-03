VCU coach says his team has been cleared to play at Dayton

“It sucks, and it knocks you out,” Rhoades said. “Some of our guys had symptoms, and some of them didn’t, but it knocks them out of playing basketball. The No. 1 thing is when you do get back, let’s not take it for granted. Let’s appreciate it.”

VCU beat Dayton three times last season: 66-43 at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Jan. 23; 76-67 on Feb. 9 at UD Arena; and 73-68 at the Siegel Center in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament on March 5.

The Rams finished second in the regular season and lost 74-65 to St. Bonaventure in the A-10 championship game at UD Arena. They earned a NCAA tournament at-large berth but had to withdraw from the tournament because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Five of seven A-10 games scheduled for Thursday were postponed, and five of seven games scheduled for Sunday were postponed. Seven games are scheduled for Wednesday. None have been postponed yet.

Saint Louis, Saint Joseph’s and Fordham are all off to 1-0 starts, while La Salle is 0-1 and Richmond is 0-2.