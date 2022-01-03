VCU coach says his team has been cleared to play at Dayton

Virginia Commonwealth coach Mike Rhoades told reporters in Richmond on Monday his team has been cleared to play the Dayton Flyers.
The Rams (7-4) and Flyers (8-5) are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UD Arena. It would be the Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.
VCU hasn’t played since Dec. 15 because of COVID-19 issues. It cancelled its last two non-conference games against Penn State and New Hampshire and had to postpone its first two A-10 games against George Mason on Thursday and Davidson on Sunday.
Dayton last played on Dec. 22. It played its entire non-conference schedule but then saw A-10 games against Rhode Island on Thursday and St. Bonaventure on Sunday postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests at those schools.
Rhoades said in his weekly press conference he had COVID-19 two days last week and it was the most sick he had been in his life. He said the team was limited to one, two or three players at practice at times in recent weeks.
“It sucks, and it knocks you out,” Rhoades said. “Some of our guys had symptoms, and some of them didn’t, but it knocks them out of playing basketball. The No. 1 thing is when you do get back, let’s not take it for granted. Let’s appreciate it.”
VCU beat Dayton three times last season: 66-43 at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Jan. 23; 76-67 on Feb. 9 at UD Arena; and 73-68 at the Siegel Center in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament on March 5.
The Rams finished second in the regular season and lost 74-65 to St. Bonaventure in the A-10 championship game at UD Arena. They earned a NCAA tournament at-large berth but had to withdraw from the tournament because of positive COVID-19 tests.
Five of seven A-10 games scheduled for Thursday were postponed, and five of seven games scheduled for Sunday were postponed. Seven games are scheduled for Wednesday. None have been postponed yet.
Saint Louis, Saint Joseph’s and Fordham are all off to 1-0 starts, while La Salle is 0-1 and Richmond is 0-2.
About the Author