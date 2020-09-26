Week 5 Roundup: Another thriller for Northmont; Harrison leads Centerville; Xenia scores first win

Northmont will host Wayne next week for a shot at an outright GWOC title.

Wayne (4-1) would split the title with a win and Springfield (4-1) could also earn a share with a win and a Northmont loss.

Centerville 49, Beavercreek 10: Chase Harrison threw for 253 yards with four touchdowns and Joe Weber added a pair of rushing scores to pace Centerville. Matt Mercer and Will Jackson-Linkhart each went over 100 yards receiving with Mercer hauling in two TD passes. Centerville improved to 2-3; 'Creek dropped to 0-5.

Xenia 17, Butler 12: Tremmel Wright hit Kevin Johnson on a 50-yard touchdown pass and tacked on a rushing TD to help Xenia pick up its first victory. Zack Gaither added two interceptions for Xenia, which moved to 1-4. Butler fell to 1-4.

Stebbins 29, Fairborn 21: Nate Keller and Marvelous Rutledge each had fourth-quarter rushing scores and Stebbins wrapped up a Miami Valley League Valley division title with the win. Patrick Parrish threw a pair of touchdowns for Fairborn. Stebbins improved to 4-1; Fairborn dropped to 2-1.

Troy 42, Greenville 6: Josh Mayfield hit Nicholas Barr on TD passes of 46, 57 and 56 yards all in the second quarter as Troy pulled away early to improve to 3-2. Greenville fell to 0-5.

Tecumseh 28, Kenton Ridge 10: Wyatt Ferguson ran for two touchdowns and Braden Berner had a 73-yard fumble return for a score and a rushing TD to pace Tecumseh, which moved to 2-3.

Badin 34, Carroll 0: Landyn Vidourek threw TD passes to Braedyn Moore and Zachary Siegler and added a TD run to help Badin improve to 5-0. Carroll dropped to 1-4.

Turpin 40, Lebanon 29: Blake Lamb totaled 158 yards receiving on 12 catches with a touchdown in a losing effort for Lebanon. Keith Farr added two TD runs and a TD catch.

Fort Loramie 64, Twin Valley South 0: Collin Moore tossed three touchdowns and scored another with his legs to lead Fort Loramie. Nate Meyer added two TD runs and one TD catch. Fort Loramie will face Tri-Village in a battle of unbeatens for the Cross County Conference title next week.

Covington 26, Tri-County North 0: Deacon Shields ran in a pair of touchdown runs and Trentin Alexander and Clayton Stephan tacked on one TD run apiece for Covington.

Arcanum 62, Bradford 12: Bryce Schondelmyer set the single season passing record for Arcanum in the win.

St. Marys 10, Lima Shawnee 7: Head coach Doug Frye picked up a win in his 200th career game at St. Marys.