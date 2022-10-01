Week 7 Roundup: Fairmont edges Miamisburg on last-second TD; Wayne, Centerville roll; Sidney’s Herron tosses 5 TD passes

Sophomore quarterback Brock Baker tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Owen Olson on a four-down play with 12.9 seconds remaining to lift host Fairmont past Miamisburg 10-7 in a rugged Greater Western Ohio Conference game Friday night at Rausch Stadium.
Baker completed 4-of-6 passing attempts for 45 yards, but added 101 yards on the ground for the Firebirds (5-2, 2-2 GWOC).
Miamisburg (3-4, 1-3) took the lead on the first drive of the second half when Conner Smith scored on a 10-yard run. Fairmont opened the scoring in the first quarter on Will Holt’s 36-yard field goal.
Wayne 49, Northmont 14: Quarterback Tyrell Lewis passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns and 102 yards and two more scores on the ground for the Warriors (5-2, 3-1 GWOC).
Lewis connected with Zachariah Williams (15 yards), RJ Mukes III (14 yards) and Anthony Portis (16 yards) on TD passes. Lewis scored on TD runs of 13 and 10 yards.
Williams added 98 yards on the ground, including a 64-yard TD run. Mukes had five receptions for 108 yards.
Devan Schulke returned a punt for a TD for Wayne.
The Warriors rolled up 530 yards of offense.
Cahke’ Cortner tossed two TD passes for Northmont (4-3, 1-3).
Centerville 37: Beavercreek 6: The Elks (6-1, 3-1 GWOC) bounced back from their first loss with a big win.
The Beavers fell to 2-5, 0-4.
Sidney 56, West Carrollton 26: Tucker Herron passed for 252 yards and five TDs to lead the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 3-3 MVL).
Herron tossed two TDs apiece to Sam Reynolds and Julius Spradling and one to Jy Foster-Wheeler. Foster-Wheeler added a rushing TD.
Logan Cloyd had three TD passes for the Pirates (0-7, 0-6).
Brookville 40, Eaton 22: Tim Davis rushed for 92 yards and three TDs to lead the Blue Devils in Southwestern Buckeye League West Division play.
Keegan Mehr added 102 yards and a TD on the ground for Brookville (6-1, 3-1).
Brock Ebright tossed two TD passes for Eaton (6-1, 3-1).
Xenia 35, Butler 20: The Buccaneers improve to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in Miami Valley League play.
Butler falls to 3-4, 3-3.
Piqua 56, Greenville 3: Ky Warner rushed for 187 yards and five TDs to pace the Indians (6-1, 5-1 MVL).
Greenville fell to 1-6, 1-5.
Tippecanoe 21, Troy 7: The Red Devils kept pace atop the MVL Miami Division.
Tipp improves to 6-1, 5-1. Troy falls to 4-3, 3-3.