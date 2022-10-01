Week 7 Roundup: Fairmont edges Miamisburg on last-second TD; Wayne, Centerville roll; Sidney’s Herron tosses 5 TD passes

Williams added 98 yards on the ground, including a 64-yard TD run. Mukes had five receptions for 108 yards.

Devan Schulke returned a punt for a TD for Wayne.

The Warriors rolled up 530 yards of offense.

Cahke’ Cortner tossed two TD passes for Northmont (4-3, 1-3).

Centerville 37: Beavercreek 6: The Elks (6-1, 3-1 GWOC) bounced back from their first loss with a big win.

The Beavers fell to 2-5, 0-4.

Sidney 56, West Carrollton 26: Tucker Herron passed for 252 yards and five TDs to lead the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 3-3 MVL).

Herron tossed two TDs apiece to Sam Reynolds and Julius Spradling and one to Jy Foster-Wheeler. Foster-Wheeler added a rushing TD.

Logan Cloyd had three TD passes for the Pirates (0-7, 0-6).

Brookville 40, Eaton 22: Tim Davis rushed for 92 yards and three TDs to lead the Blue Devils in Southwestern Buckeye League West Division play.

Keegan Mehr added 102 yards and a TD on the ground for Brookville (6-1, 3-1).

Brock Ebright tossed two TD passes for Eaton (6-1, 3-1).

Xenia 35, Butler 20: The Buccaneers improve to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in Miami Valley League play.

Butler falls to 3-4, 3-3.

Piqua 56, Greenville 3: Ky Warner rushed for 187 yards and five TDs to pace the Indians (6-1, 5-1 MVL).

Greenville fell to 1-6, 1-5.

Tippecanoe 21, Troy 7: The Red Devils kept pace atop the MVL Miami Division.

Tipp improves to 6-1, 5-1. Troy falls to 4-3, 3-3.