Week 7 Roundup: Wayne tops Northmont; Smith sets another record for Elks; Piqua still perfect

Wayne responded with touchdown runs from Jordan Ward and Tyler Dorsey to put the game away, handing Northmont its fourth consecutive loss.

Wayne moved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference; Northmont dropped to 2-4 and 0-4.

Other Games

Centerville 53, Beavercreek 0: Cameron Smith jetted into the record books for a second straight week, becoming Centerville’s all-time leader in career TD receptions at 25. Chase Harrison finished 15-of-17 with 207 yards and four touchdowns through the air and Emable Wakilongo added 104 rushing yards with two scores for Centerville (6-1).

Fairmont 24, Miamisburg 6: Asa Hester recorded a pick-six to open the scoring for Fairmont (5-2). Drew Baker added a pair of rushing touchdowns and Will Holt drilled a 35-yard field goal to help Fairmont halt a two-game losing skid.

Piqua 49, Greenville 0: Brady Ouhl passed for two touchdowns and ran in two more and Jasiah Medley recorded 121 yards rushing with two touchdowns and a 33-yard TD catch for Piqua (7-0). Unbeaten Piqua will host Tippecanoe, winners of six straight, in a marquee Miami Valley League matchup next Friday.

Stebbins 38, Fairborn 0: Nate Keller tossed three touchdowns and Adrian Norton hauled in two TD passes and returned a punt for a score for Stebbins (4-3). Norton finished with 108 receiving yards on four catches and Omar Holloway added 101 rushing yards with a TD.

Xenia 40, Butler 34: Trei’Shaun Sanders racked up 118 yards on the ground with a touchdown, Gavin McManus connected with Tremell Wright on a pair of TD throws and the defense forced a pair scores on turnovers to pace Xenia (5-2). D’Marcus McKinney paced Butler (3-4) with 172 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Badin 31, Alter 0: Jack Walsh piled up 230 yards on the ground with two touchdowns in leading Badin (7-0). Landyn Vidourek tacked on a rushing and a passing TD.

Northridge 21, Bethel 0: Jeremy Henry put Northridge (5-2) on the board with a two-yard touchdown run, Jayden Kelly opened the second half with a 90-yard kickoff return for a score and Marcus Tyree wrapped up the scoring with a 29-yard fumble recovery.

Preble Shawnee 42, Tri-County North 22: Brayden Doran scrambled for four touchdowns in the first half and had TD passes to Dylan Campbell and Cooper Roell in the second half to pace the Arrows (7-0).

Greeneview 35, Madison Plains 0: Rylan Hurst paced Greeneview (3-4), running for 131 yards with two touchdowns and Keegan Phillips tacked on two rushing scores.

St. Henry 21, Coldwater 14: St. Henry (5-2) stunned unbeaten and defending state champion Coldwater (6-1).