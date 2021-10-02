Week 7 Roundup: Wayne tops Northmont; Smith sets another record for Elks; Piqua still perfect

Bryan Kinley accounted for four touchdowns as Wayne pulled ahead early and beat visiting Northmont 49-18 on Friday.
Kinley had a pair of rushing touchdownss to go with a punt return score and a TD reception, finishing with 93 yards on 12 rushes and three receptions for 53 yards.
R.J. Mukes III also had a punt return touchdown for Wayne, which built up a 28-0 lead in the first half.
Northmont rallied with consecutive TD passes from Cahke’ Cortner to T.J. Gregory in the third quarter and Javien Brownlee hauled in a 9-yard TD catch early in the fourth.
Wayne responded with touchdown runs from Jordan Ward and Tyler Dorsey to put the game away, handing Northmont its fourth consecutive loss.
Wayne moved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference; Northmont dropped to 2-4 and 0-4.
Other Games
Centerville 53, Beavercreek 0: Cameron Smith jetted into the record books for a second straight week, becoming Centerville’s all-time leader in career TD receptions at 25. Chase Harrison finished 15-of-17 with 207 yards and four touchdowns through the air and Emable Wakilongo added 104 rushing yards with two scores for Centerville (6-1).
Fairmont 24, Miamisburg 6: Asa Hester recorded a pick-six to open the scoring for Fairmont (5-2). Drew Baker added a pair of rushing touchdowns and Will Holt drilled a 35-yard field goal to help Fairmont halt a two-game losing skid.
Piqua 49, Greenville 0: Brady Ouhl passed for two touchdowns and ran in two more and Jasiah Medley recorded 121 yards rushing with two touchdowns and a 33-yard TD catch for Piqua (7-0). Unbeaten Piqua will host Tippecanoe, winners of six straight, in a marquee Miami Valley League matchup next Friday.
Stebbins 38, Fairborn 0: Nate Keller tossed three touchdowns and Adrian Norton hauled in two TD passes and returned a punt for a score for Stebbins (4-3). Norton finished with 108 receiving yards on four catches and Omar Holloway added 101 rushing yards with a TD.
Xenia 40, Butler 34: Trei’Shaun Sanders racked up 118 yards on the ground with a touchdown, Gavin McManus connected with Tremell Wright on a pair of TD throws and the defense forced a pair scores on turnovers to pace Xenia (5-2). D’Marcus McKinney paced Butler (3-4) with 172 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Badin 31, Alter 0: Jack Walsh piled up 230 yards on the ground with two touchdowns in leading Badin (7-0). Landyn Vidourek tacked on a rushing and a passing TD.
Northridge 21, Bethel 0: Jeremy Henry put Northridge (5-2) on the board with a two-yard touchdown run, Jayden Kelly opened the second half with a 90-yard kickoff return for a score and Marcus Tyree wrapped up the scoring with a 29-yard fumble recovery.
Preble Shawnee 42, Tri-County North 22: Brayden Doran scrambled for four touchdowns in the first half and had TD passes to Dylan Campbell and Cooper Roell in the second half to pace the Arrows (7-0).
Greeneview 35, Madison Plains 0: Rylan Hurst paced Greeneview (3-4), running for 131 yards with two touchdowns and Keegan Phillips tacked on two rushing scores.
St. Henry 21, Coldwater 14: St. Henry (5-2) stunned unbeaten and defending state champion Coldwater (6-1).