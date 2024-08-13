What’s in a number? First look at Dayton Flyers’ 2024-25 roster

No one has worn No. 5 since center Steve McElvene in the 2015-16 season. McElvene died from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy on May 12, 2016, after his redshirt freshman season. UD honored him by naming the annual best defender award after him.

• Freshman guard/forward Hamad Mousa, of Qatar, will wear No. 10.

Forward Kaleb Washington, who left Dayton in December of his sophomore season, was the last Flyer to wear No. 10. He’s now entering his first season at Florida A&M after a season at Butler Community College in Kansas.

• Fifth-year forward Zed Key, a transfer from Ohio State, will wear No. 23. He had the same number throughout his four seasons with the Buckeyes.

Guard R.J. Blakney, who spent three seasons at Dayton before transferring to Old Dominion after the 2022-23 season, was the last Flyer to wear No. 23. He returned for his fifth and final season of eligibility at Old Dominion.

• Junior forward Jacob Conner will wear No. 24. He wore No. 4 the last two seasons at Marshall after wearing No. 24 as a junior and senior at Alter.

Kobe Elvis, who transferred to Oklahoma, had No. 24 the last three seasons.

• Freshman forward Amaël L’Etang, of France, will wear No. 29. No one has worn that number in the last 20 years.

Maui contest: The Maui Invitational announced a fan sweepstakes Monday to send one winner and a guest to the tournament, which includes Dayton, in November.

Fans can enter at mauiinvitational.com/sweepstakes through Sept. 9. The winner will receive “will receive two All-Tournament tickets to watch all 12 games, two Stadium Club hospitality passes, $150 tournament merchandise credit, a five-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, 160,000 HawaiianMiles from Hawaiian Airlines, an exclusive experience at Maui Brewing Co., one $500 gift card from Tommy Bahama, and two $100 gift cards from JLab.”

The Maui Invitational also announced it will release the bracket of the eight-team event in mid-August.