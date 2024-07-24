Dayton excited about two international additions to roster

At 7-foot-1, L’Etang is the tallest player in Dayton Flyers history, narrowly beating three 7-footers who have worn the UD jersey: Bill Uhl Sr.; Wes Coffee; and Sean Finn.

L’Etang committed to Dayton on June 12, becoming the 13th and final scholarship player on the roster. He arrived on campus from France in the first week of July around the same time as Dayton’s other international freshman: 6-foot-7 guard/forward Hamad Mousa, of Qatar.

L’Etang had not spoken to reporters about his commitment until Monday when coach Anthony Grant held his annual summer media session. The first thing local media wanted to know was, “How did he end up at Dayton?”

“There was a good relationship between Ricardo (Greer) and my agent,” L’Etang said. “They talked. It was pretty smooth. I’m happy to be here. I couldn’t wait to come.”

Greer, Dayton’s associate head coach, had a long professional career in France. He was inducted into France’s basketball hall of fame in 2017.

There were no other schools in the picture for L’Etang. He said Dayton was the only one he considered.

L’Etang played for Cholet Basket’s U-21 team in Cholet, France. He averaged 13.8 points and 10.0 rebounds in 31 games last season.

“I can shoot the ball,” L’Etang said. “I can make great decisions. I can make the great pass. I can put energy on the floor.”

L’Etang is the second player in UD history from France. Alex Gavrilovic, of Strasbourg, played for Dayton from 2011-14 before finishing his career at Towson.

L’Etang’s new teammates have had a couple of weeks now to judge his game in summer practices.

“He’s great,” fifth-year guard Enoch Cheeks said. “I like his energy. He surprised me with his shooting — to be that big and be able to shoot the ball. He likes to pop a lot. It will help stretch the floor. He makes good reads. He’s a pretty good player.”

“He’s tall,” senior forward Nate Santos said. “He’s big. He’s blocking shots out there. He moves pretty well. He has to put on maybe a little bit more weight, but he looks good. He’ll do well.”

Grant said L’Etang “had a really good year last year and is a guy that fits what we do. He’s a high-character guy with a great work ethic who wants to be a part of what we do here.”

Mousa has also impressed his teammates this summer.

“He’s got a nice pace,” redshirt freshman forward Jaiun Simon said. “He can come off a pick-and-roll. He’s more of a guard. He’s got a slim build. He can definitely get in the weight room a little more, but he’s got everything he needs to be a pro.”

Cheeks also mentioned Mousa’s pace as one of his attributes.

“He can shoot the ball pretty well, too,” he said. “He can set up and play make. I think he’ll be really good in that 3 or 4 spot. I’ve got high hopes for him.”

“He can do everything,” sophomore guard Javon Bennett said. “He can pass, shoot. I like him.”

Grant said Dayton recruited Mousa because of his talent, size and skill, among other things.

“As you get to know him, he’s a super kid,” Grant said. “Great work ethic. Great family. A humble guy that wants to get better.