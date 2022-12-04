dayton-daily-news logo
X

Women’s basketball: Dayton 0-8 after nearly upsetting Florida

Sports
By , Staff Writer
43 minutes ago
Flyers outscored 5-0 in final minute

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team came close to upsetting Florida and earning its first victory of the season Sunday at UD Arena but lost 69-65.

Dayton took a 65-64 lead on a 3-pointer by Destiny Bohanon with 1:22 to play. Florida took the lead back on its next possession, scoring on a jump shot by Faith Dut with 56 seconds to go.

After Dayton missed a layup with 33 seconds to play, Florida extended its lead to 68-65 by making two free throws with 11 seconds remaining. Bohanon then missed a 3-pointer with nine seconds left.

Dayton (0-8) has lost four games by four points or fewer. It began the day as one of 11 teams in the country with a record of 0-7 or worse. This is its first eight-game losing streak since the 2003-04 season when it finished 3-25 and lost its last 12 games.

Florida (8-1) won its sixth straight game and beat Dayton for the second straight season. The Flyers lost 60-57 at Florida last season.

Dayton trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half but cut the deficit to 37-32 at halftime. Dayton led 51-50 after three quarters

Mariah Perez led Dayton with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Bohanon scored 14. Sydney Freeman had 10.

Dayton returns to action at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Fairfield (3-4).

In Other News
1
Ohio State gets College Football Playoff berth
2
Chiefs at Bengals: 5 things to know about today’s game
3
ANALYSIS: Five takeaways from Dayton’s victory against Southeastern...
4
High School Football: Marion Local beats Kirtland for second straight...
5
High School Football: New Bremen routs Warren JFK to win second state...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top