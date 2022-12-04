Women’s basketball: Dayton 0-8 after nearly upsetting Florida

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team came close to upsetting Florida and earning its first victory of the season Sunday at UD Arena but lost 69-65.
Dayton took a 65-64 lead on a 3-pointer by Destiny Bohanon with 1:22 to play. Florida took the lead back on its next possession, scoring on a jump shot by Faith Dut with 56 seconds to go.
After Dayton missed a layup with 33 seconds to play, Florida extended its lead to 68-65 by making two free throws with 11 seconds remaining. Bohanon then missed a 3-pointer with nine seconds left.
Dayton (0-8) has lost four games by four points or fewer. It began the day as one of 11 teams in the country with a record of 0-7 or worse. This is its first eight-game losing streak since the 2003-04 season when it finished 3-25 and lost its last 12 games.
Florida (8-1) won its sixth straight game and beat Dayton for the second straight season. The Flyers lost 60-57 at Florida last season.
Dayton trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half but cut the deficit to 37-32 at halftime. Dayton led 51-50 after three quarters
Mariah Perez led Dayton with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Bohanon scored 14. Sydney Freeman had 10.
Dayton returns to action at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Fairfield (3-4).
