Women’s basketball: Dayton 0-8 after nearly upsetting Florida

Dayton took a 65-64 lead on a 3-pointer by Destiny Bohanon with 1:22 to play. Florida took the lead back on its next possession, scoring on a jump shot by Faith Dut with 56 seconds to go.

After Dayton missed a layup with 33 seconds to play, Florida extended its lead to 68-65 by making two free throws with 11 seconds remaining. Bohanon then missed a 3-pointer with nine seconds left.