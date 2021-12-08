Women’s basketball: Dayton’s three-game winning streak ends with loss at Florida

Dayton (6-3) was outscored 6-2 in the final three minutes after outscoring Florida 11-0 in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter. The Flyers lost for the first time since Nov. 25. They had won their last three games against Illinois, Florida A&M and Illinois State.

In the first quarter, Dayton overcame an early 11-5 deficit with an 11-0 run and built a 19-17 lead. Florida outscored Dayton 14-2 in the final five minutes of the second quarter, building a 40-30 halftime lead.