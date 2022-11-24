Women’s basketball: Dayton falls to 0-6 with loss to Kentucky

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team finished 0-2 at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, falling 70-44 to Kentucky on Wednesday.
This defeat followed a 63-50 loss to Mississippi on Wednesday.
Dayton (0-6) will get its next chance to win its first game at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Ohio at UD Arena. This is the first time in program history Dayton has been winless through six games.
Mariah Perez led Dayton with 16 points. The Flyers made 1 of 14 3-pointers and committed 29 turnovers.
Kentucky (5-1) took control with a 10-2 run in the last eight minutes of the second quarter.
