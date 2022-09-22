Women’s basketball: Dayton opens A-10 schedule with two road games

Tamika Williams-Jeter’s first two Atlantic 10 Conference games as Dayton Flyers head coach will come on the road.
The A-10 announced its conference schedule Thursday. Dayton will play at George Mason on Jan. 1 and at Duquesne on Jan. 5 before returning home to play Fordham on Jan. 8.
A-10 teams will play a 16-game schedule. Next year, they will play an 18-game schedule like the men’s teams.
The non-conference schedule was announced in August. Jeter will coach her first game for the Flyers at Providence on Nov. 7. UD’s home opener is against Illinois State on Nov. 10.
Here’s the complete A-10 schedule. Game times will be announced at a later date.
Jan. 1, at George Mason
Jan. 5 at Duquesne
Jan. 8, vs. Fordham, CBSSN
Jan. 11, vs. Davidson
Jan. 15 at Saint Louis, CBSSN
Jan. 19, at St. Bonaventure
Jan. 22, vs. Massachusetts, ESPNU
Jan. 25, vs. Duquesne
Jan. 28, at George Washington
Feb. 1, at Loyola
Feb. 4, vs. Richmond
Feb. 8, vs. Saint Louis
Feb. 11, vs. Saint Joseph’s
Feb. 15, at VCU
Feb. 22, vs. La Salle
Feb. 25, at Rhode Island
March 1-5, Atlantic 10 Championship, Wilmington, Del.
