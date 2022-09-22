dayton-daily-news logo
Women’s basketball: Dayton opens A-10 schedule with two road games

Sports
This is the last season of a 16-game schedule for A-10 women’s teamws

Tamika Williams-Jeter’s first two Atlantic 10 Conference games as Dayton Flyers head coach will come on the road.

The A-10 announced its conference schedule Thursday. Dayton will play at George Mason on Jan. 1 and at Duquesne on Jan. 5 before returning home to play Fordham on Jan. 8.

A-10 teams will play a 16-game schedule. Next year, they will play an 18-game schedule like the men’s teams.

The non-conference schedule was announced in August. Jeter will coach her first game for the Flyers at Providence on Nov. 7. UD’s home opener is against Illinois State on Nov. 10.

Here’s the complete A-10 schedule. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Jan. 1, at George Mason

Jan. 5 at Duquesne

Jan. 8, vs. Fordham, CBSSN

Jan. 11, vs. Davidson

Jan. 15 at Saint Louis, CBSSN

Jan. 19, at St. Bonaventure

Jan. 22, vs. Massachusetts, ESPNU

Jan. 25, vs. Duquesne

Jan. 28, at George Washington

Feb. 1, at Loyola

Feb. 4, vs. Richmond

Feb. 8, vs. Saint Louis

Feb. 11, vs. Saint Joseph’s

Feb. 15, at VCU

Feb. 22, vs. La Salle

Feb. 25, at Rhode Island

March 1-5, Atlantic 10 Championship, Wilmington, Del.

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

