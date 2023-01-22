Women’s basketball: Dayton suffers third straight loss

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team suffered its third straight loss, falling 79-60 to Atlantic 10 Conference preseason favorite Massachusetts on Sunday at UD Arena.
Dayton (3-15, 2-5) gave up a 7-0 run to start the game. UMass led 18-13 after the first quarter and put the game away by outscoring Dayton 21-9 in the second quarter.
UMass (15-4, 5-1), which beat UD in the A-10 championship game last season to win the tournament for the first time, has won four games in a row. It began the day a game behind Rhode Island (15-3, 6-0).
Mariah Perez led Dayton with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Destiny Bohanon added 14 points, and Sydney Freeman scored 13.
Sydney Taylor, who averages 15.4 points per game, scored 30 for UMass.
Dayton returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Duquesne (13-6, 3-3) at UD Arena.
