Women’s basketball: Dayton suffers third straight loss

Dayton (3-15, 2-5) gave up a 7-0 run to start the game. UMass led 18-13 after the first quarter and put the game away by outscoring Dayton 21-9 in the second quarter.

UMass (15-4, 5-1), which beat UD in the A-10 championship game last season to win the tournament for the first time, has won four games in a row. It began the day a game behind Rhode Island (15-3, 6-0).