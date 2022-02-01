Hamburger icon
Women’s basketball: Dayton using big runs in recent games to extend winning streak

Shauna Green interview: Jan. 31, 2022

By David Jablonski
19 minutes ago
Flyers play two games at home this week

The beat rolls on for the Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team. A 10-game winning streak would be a rare accomplishment for most teams, but not for Shauna Green’s program.

In Green’s first season, 2016-17, Dayton won 11 games in a row to start Atlantic 10 Conference play. A season later, Dayton had a 16-game winning streak that included 15 straight A-10 victories. In the 2019-20 season, Dayton had another 15-game winning streak, starting 13-0 in the league. Last season, Dayton won its first 11 A-10 games before losing.

Dayton’s current winning streak reached 10 games Sunday with a 70-60 victory at Davidson. As always, Green doesn’t talk about the streak with her players. The next game is the only focus.

“You can’t get too far ahead of yourself,” Green said Monday at the Cronin Center. “You can’t get too far behind. You’ve just got to stay in the present, stay locked in. We’re going to get everyone’s best shot. That’s really how we take it. We just try to go 1-0 and move on from there.”

Dayton (16-3, 7-0) has two home games this week. It plays Duquesne (9-11, 4-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday and George Mason (7-12, 1-6) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Flyers have won their last two games with big runs. They outscored Davidson 19-2 in the final eight minutes of the third quarter to turn a 36-34 deficit into a 53-38 lead. They outscored Richmond 21-1 in the first quarter and cruised to an 80-57 victory Wednesday.

“I loved how we started that (Richmond) game, obviously, holding them to one point,” Green said. “We hang our hat on our defense and our rebounding, and we were locked in. We were guarding the personnel. The game plan was executed at an elite level. We were flying around and just really guarding. We were able to get transition baskets. That helped us. Then (Sunday) with that third quarter, holding them to four points, was just again about responding from what I thought wasn’t a great defensive effort in the first 20 minutes. We talked about that at the half and really came out and responded.”

Green has experimented with different starting lineups in recent weeks. Erin Whalen didn’t start Sunday. Tenin Magassa took her place. In the previous game, Magassa started in place of Jenna Giacone. Three games ago, it was Kyla Whitehead’s turn to start the game on the bench.

“I’ve been switching it up,” Green said. “We have six people that can start, so we kind of go by matchups or if someone tweaked something or isn’t 100%, we’ve been really changing it up. I could literally start a different group every game. That’s a good problem to have in a way. We have six people that have all earned the right to start and have shown consistency with it. So I think you’ll you’ll continue to see our lineup change.”

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Duquense st Dayton, 7 p.m., ESPN+

About the Author

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

