Wright State, Air Force will meet for third time in 2024-25 season

The Wright State Raiders men’s basketball team will play Air Force at the Nutter Center on Nov. 30, the school announced Thursday.

“We feel like this game is a great opportunity for both our program and the greater Dayton community as a whole,” coach Clint Sargent said in a press release. “The ties between Wright State, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and the Air Force Academy are very deserving of a special night of recognition. Our fans will be excited about bringing in a challenging opponent from the Mountain West Conference which always has high NCAA tournament hopes.”