Wright State, Air Force will meet for third time in 2024-25 season

The Wright State Raiders men’s basketball team will play Air Force at the Nutter Center on Nov. 30, the school announced Thursday.
“We feel like this game is a great opportunity for both our program and the greater Dayton community as a whole,” coach Clint Sargent said in a press release. “The ties between Wright State, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and the Air Force Academy are very deserving of a special night of recognition. Our fans will be excited about bringing in a challenging opponent from the Mountain West Conference which always has high NCAA tournament hopes.”
A game time will be announced at a later date.
This will be the third meeting between Wright State and Air Force. They played in 2010 and 2011 with both teams winning on their home court.
Air Force finished 9-22 last season. It has suffered 11 straight losing seasons. It returns two double-digit scorers: senior forward Beau Becker (13.8 points per game); and senior guard Ethan Taylor (13.5). Leading scorer Rytis Petraitis (15.7), a junior guard, transferred to California.
This is the second non-conference game Wright State has announced. It will play at Kentucky on Nov. 4.
