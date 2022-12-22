Wright State at Miami: What to know about tonight’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 So. C 10.5

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 12.4

Amari Davis 6-2 Sr. G 11.9

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 9.0

Keaton Norris 6-0 So. G 3.6

Probable Miami starters

Anderson Miranbeaux 6-8 Sr. F 12.5

Mekhi Lairy 5-8 Sr. G 17.4

Morgan Safford 6-5 Jr. G 14.6

Billy Smith 6-7 Fr. G 9.9

Ryan Mabry 6-5 Fr. G 8.3

About Wright State: The Raiders are coming off a 111-59 win over Northwestern Ohio, hitting the 100-point mark for the 43rd time since becoming a Division-I program in 1987-88. They did it 10 times in 1990-91, seven in 1989-90 and 1992-93 and six in 1988-89. That latter season is the only time they’ve scored 100 and lost, getting beat by Mount St. Mary’s, 102-100. And while reaching 111 is impressive, they’ve scored 112 or more 11 times. … The Raiders are shooting only 67.5% on free throws, but Trey Calvin is 14 of 15 (93.3%) and Davis 28 of 34 (82.4%). Youngstown State’s Bryce McBride has made 40 of 41 (97.6%) to lead the Horizon League. … Noel is shooting 63.8% from the field, which was 16th in the nation going into the week, and Braun is hitting 63.3%, which would be 19th if he had enough attempts to qualify.

About Miami: The RedHawks were picked 11th among 12 teams in the MAC preseason poll, ahead of only Northern Illinois. … They’ve taken some thrashings this year, losing to Cincinnati and Indiana State by 27, Indiana by 30 and Marshall by 26. But they’re coming off a 71-67 road win against Bellarmine, which beat Louisville in its seasonopener. Lairy had a game-high 30 points. He averaged a team-best 13.6 last season. He’s fifth in the nation in foul shooting at 93.6%. … Dae Dae Grant, who was an All-MAC honorable mention pick last season, transferred to Duquesne. … The 305-pound Mirambeaux was a seldom-used sub at Cleveland State last season.

Next game: The Raiders resume league play after Christmas, playing at Northern Kentucky on Dec. 29 and IUPUI on Jan. 2.