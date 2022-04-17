Wright State basketball: Nagy likes newcomer’s size, versatility

Over the final nine games, the Santa Claus, Ind., native averaged 11.4 points and shot 51.3% overall.

“He’s a player we recruited a year ago,” Nagy said. “We thought we were going to get him and didn’t.

“We don’t spend a lot of time in the (transfer) portal, but having known him and his family and having had a relationship, it was easy for us.”

The Purple Aces finished a dismal 6-24 last season, while the Raiders were the Horizon League tourney champs and notched their first NCAA win.

“He shoots, and he’s big. He’s 235 or 240 pounds,” Nagy said. “Our hope is he can play some ‘4′ for us so we can play big.

“He played well late. They played him a lot late, and I think that helped him.”

The Raiders will have at least three newcomers on the roster next season, including incoming recruits Drey Carter and Logan Woods.

Carter, a 6-8 wing, led Westerville South to a 25-1 record while being named Division I first team all-state.

The Ohio Capital Conference player of the year averaged 18.4 points while shooting 56.3% from the field, including 42% from 3.

Woods, a 6-4 guard, led Fairfield to its second straight Greater Miami Conference title.

He averaged 14.4 points while being named the league player of the year. He was a D-I honorable mention all-state pick.

The Raiders landed Milwaukee transfer C.J. Wilbourn (a 2020 HL all-freshman team pick) after last season. The 6-7 forward averaged only 1.8 points, but he could get an expanded role next season with Basile and Holden departing.

Nagy has two more scholarships to give and expects to use them.

“We’re not done yet,” he said.