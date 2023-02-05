Wright State basketball: Raiders’ strong finish leads to win at Robert Morris

“But Trey made two really good plays, and they had to call timeout. Things still didn’t feel good, but when our kids came into the huddle, they were positive, and I was actually positive.”

Coming off a 44-point game in a 91-89 loss at Youngstown State, Calvin scored 24 points, making 10 of 19 shots. He played a combined 89 minutes in the two games.

Redshirt freshman forward Brandon Noel had his eighth double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Senior guard Tim Finke had 11 points and nine boards, while A.J. Braun chipped in 10 points.

Finke played 88 minutes in the two games and Noel 79.

“Look at how great this weekend could’ve been if we’d won that game the other night,” Nagy said. “But I’m even more proud that they were able to bounce back and win after going through those overtimes and losing.”

The Raiders made 35 of 67 shots (52.2%). They had a 45-35 rebounding edge.

They improved to 14-11 overall and 7-7 in the Horizon League. They’re tied for sixth with Purdue Fort Wayne, four games out of first place with six to go.

The top five teams get first-round byes into the quarterfinals of the league tourney.

The top four are awarded home games.

Enoch Cheeks had 21 points to lead Robert Morris, which fell to 11-14, 6-8.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

IUPUI at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 980