Wright State rallies to force overtime on road, but Milwaukee pulls out victory

After giving Milwaukee fits on the road and forcing OT on an Alex Huibregtse 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left, the gritty Raiders, desperate for a momentum-generating win, wobbled in the extra session and dropped an 88-80 decision Friday.

They’re 2-7 in games decided by four points or fewer this season. They’re 0-2 in overtime games, including a double-OT loss to Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Panthers scored the first eight points after regulation and were never threatened again in jumping to 17-9 overall and 10-5 in the Horizon League.

They went into the day as the HL’s highest-ranked team in the NET at 140th.

Wright State, which was 187th, fell to 13-14, 7-9.

After lauding a few players, including Huibregtse and redshirt freshman Solomon Callaghan, coach Clint Sargent said on his post-game radio show: “We needed everybody to show up. To win this game on the road, we needed everybody to show up.

“You look at that overtime, (Milwaukee was) 6 of 8 for 75%. That’s what ultimately decided the game.”

The Raiders, who are on their two-game Wisconsin swing, play at Green Bay (2-24, 0-15) at 3 p.m. Sunday.

“We’ve got to respond. This team has done that. I’m going to trust that our leadership will continue to lead and we’ll get that done. We need to turn the page,” Sargent said.

“I still believe, like I just told them, their best days are ahead of them. It’s been a painful, complex journey this year. But I remain optimistic. We’ll learn from watching this film like we need to do in a healthy manner, and we’ll move on to Green Bay.”

Brandon Noel had 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting, going 3 of 4 on 3’s. He had a team-high seven rebounds.

Callaghan had a career-high 16 points, going 6 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 on 3’s.

Huibregtse had 11 points and Michael Imariagbe 10.

The Panthers took a 71-70 lead on a Kentrell Pullian dunk with 1:50 to go in regulation.

Callaghan answered with a layup at 1:43.

Neither team scored again until Themus Fulks was fouled with 19.4 seconds left. He made both free throws to give Milwaukee a 73-70 lead.

Huibregtse, a Wisconsin native, made his first 3 of the night from the corner to tie it at 73-73. He’d miss his five previous attempts.

Fulks missed a drive just before the buzzer.

The Raiders went 29 of 60 from the field and 10 of 19 on 3’s. The Panthers went 33 of 66 from the floor and 17 of 22 on free throws.

NATIONAL TV: The Raiders’ home game Thursday against first-place Cleveland State will be shown on ESPN2, the school announced. The tipoff has been moved to 9 p.m.

They’ve had three other games on national TV this season: the opener at Kentucky and two games in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Wright State at Green Bay, 3 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410