Wright State routs Northern Kentucky in Horizon League tournament

The top-seeded Raiders (28-25) advanced to a game at noon Friday against No. 2 Oakland or No. 5 Youngstown State, who played in the second game Thursday.

NKU (19-34), the No. 6 seed, suffered its first loss in the double-elimination tournament after beating No. 3 Illinois-Chicago 3-2 in the opening round Wednesday. The Norse will play the loser of the Oakland-Youngstown State game in the final game Thursday.