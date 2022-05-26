Wright State routs Northern Kentucky in Horizon League tournament

FAIRBORN — Alec Sayre, Andrew Patrick and Justin Riemer hit home runs for the Wright State Raiders in an 18-4 victory against Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League tournament Thursday at Nischwitz Stadium.
The top-seeded Raiders (28-25) advanced to a game at noon Friday against No. 2 Oakland or No. 5 Youngstown State, who played in the second game Thursday.
NKU (19-34), the No. 6 seed, suffered its first loss in the double-elimination tournament after beating No. 3 Illinois-Chicago 3-2 in the opening round Wednesday. The Norse will play the loser of the Oakland-Youngstown State game in the final game Thursday.
Wright State took a 2-0 lead against NKU on a two-run home run by Sayre in the first inning. Patrick and Riemer hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the fourth inning, and the Raiders added five more runs in the inning.
Riemer, Sayre and Zane Harris all had three hits. Sayre drove in four runs. Harris and Avery Fisher each had three RBIs.
