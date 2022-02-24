Wright State women hold off Detroit Mercy for fourth win

Jada Roberson had 16 points, Jada Wright and Channing Chappell 13 each, K.K. White 12 and Diamond Stokes 11 in a 71-67 victory Thursday afternoon before about 100 fans. The game was the first of a doubleheader with the men’s team, which hosted Youngstown State.

The Raiders upped their record to 4-21 overall, and they’re 10th in the league at 3-17. Their other conference win came against UIC, which is 11th.

The Titans are 1-27, 1-20.

Leading by 12 at halftime, the margin shrank to seven early in the third quarter, but the Raiders went on a 10-1 run after that for a 48-32 edge.

With Hoffman’s maiden team, though, nothing comes easily and no lead is safe.

The Titans closed the third quarter with a flourish, cutting the deficit to five.

A Raider turnover and breakaway layup made it 60-59 going into the final three minutes. And a collective “Yikes!” seemed to go through the home team’s bench.

But Chappell swished a jumper. And a pair of buckets by Roberson at 1:24 and again with 19 seconds left made it a six-point game and ended the threat.

“It could have been cleaner overall,” Hoffman said. “We gave up 16 offensive rebounds. They had 11 in the second half, and every one hurt. When they’re banking in 3′s, you know it’s going to be a game. And they hit about three of them.”

The Titans had 26 points in the first half, 41 in the second.

“You just knew that game was going to come down to the end. We relaxed a little on defense, and they had their way with us,” Hoffman said.

Ranked 339th nationally in rebound margin, the Raiders were drilled, 46-31, on the glass.

“We stressed all week that they’re a really good rebounding team,” Hoffman said. “They crash EVERYBODY. We needed to make sure we put bodies on people. A couple bounced their way, which I felt were pretty lucky. But I’m happy with the win.”

The Raiders — who have finished first or second in the league in seven of the last eight years — are assured of their first losing season since going 12-18 in 2012-13, which is the only sub-.500 record in the last 12 years.

They have a .160 winning percentage. They went 6-22 (.214) in 2000-01, 4-24 (.167) in 1990-91, 3-25 (.107) in 1989-90 and 1-13 (.071) in the first year of the program in 1973-74.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Oakland at Wright State, 2 p.m., ESPN+