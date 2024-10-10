Wright State women’s basketball: Hoffman wants another prolific 3-point shooting team

“We really need to improve our shooting, just knowing what we expect from the 3-point line,” she said. “That’s never going to change in our program. But that’s a skill that absolutely needs to continue to be developed with this crew.”

The Raiders were second in the nation with an average of 10.1 threes in 2022-23 and 22nd in shooting at 36.4% while making a school-record 323 that season.

They were second in the Horizon League and 38th in the country in 3′s last year at 7.9. And though their shooting dipped to 32.8%, they still made 262.

“Some players didn’t really shoot the ball (earlier in their careers) like we’re asking them to shoot it now,” Hoffman said. “Cutting them loose and letting them get those reps — and them not being afraid to fail — will, hopefully, turn into buckets from November through March.”

One player who isn’t gunshy is redshirt freshman guard Rylee Sagester, the phenom from Tri-Village who finished runner-up for the 2023 Ohio Miss Basketball award.

She made a state-record 401 threes in high school and is one of only 14 players in the nation to top 400.

“She just knows what to expect this year,” Hoffman said. “I think last year she had a deer-in-the-headlights type of look. But this year, she looks like a seasoned player that isn’t rattled by anything.”

Sagester scored 2,001 points in her prep career and led Tri-Village to its first state title, winning the 2023 Division IV crown.

But she didn’t just feast on small-school competition. She was named the Ohio MVP in the 2023 Ohio-Kentucky all-star game.

“She’s getting better and better, and I have high hopes for her,” Hoffman said.

The Raiders, who open the season Nov. 4 at Wisconsin, returned only six players who were in the program a year ago.

Junior guards Lauren Scott, whose grandfather is coaching legend Gary Williams, and Makiya Miller are the only players with extensive experience as Raiders.

“We’re going to count on them big time as returners. And (guards) Claire Henson and Macie Taylor have also had really good preseasons,” said Hoffman, who is Cedarville University’s all-time leader in 3′s with 338 from 2001-05.

“We’re hoping those girls can continue to lead and do the right things, and that their teammates will follow.”