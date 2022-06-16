Xenia taps familiar face to lead athletics program

The school also won its first outright league title in football since 1969 and had Ohio’s Mr. Basketball, Samari Curtis.

Kopp received his undergrad degree in health and physical education from Wright State and a master’s in educational leadership from the University of Dayton.

In a statement, Xenia superintendent Gabe Lofton said the district is pleased to welcome Kopp back.

“His track record of success is one to be proud of, and we know that he will bring his passion and energy to the position,” Lofton said.

“As always, our goal is to build and maintain a solid athletics program that supports student-athletes at all levels, and motivates them to succeed to their highest potential. I believe that Nathan can help us reach that goal for Xenia students, and look forward to having him back with the district.”