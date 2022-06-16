Xenia taps familiar face to lead athletics program

Nathan Kopp is set to be the director of athletics at Xenia High School again pending approval by the board of education later this month.
The district announced this week the decision to bring back Kopp, who was XHS AD from 2016-21 before taking the same position at Newton High School last year.
“I am incredibly excited to return to Xenia Schools and the program that I helped build over the five years of my previous tenure,” Kopp said in a statement from Xenia. “I look forward to returning to work with familiar faculty and coaching staff. And of course the students-athletes that make the job what it is.”
Xenia made its first football playoff appearance and won its first playoff game during Kopp’s first stint as the head Buccaneer.
The school also won its first outright league title in football since 1969 and had Ohio’s Mr. Basketball, Samari Curtis.
Kopp received his undergrad degree in health and physical education from Wright State and a master’s in educational leadership from the University of Dayton.
In a statement, Xenia superintendent Gabe Lofton said the district is pleased to welcome Kopp back.
“His track record of success is one to be proud of, and we know that he will bring his passion and energy to the position,” Lofton said.
“As always, our goal is to build and maintain a solid athletics program that supports student-athletes at all levels, and motivates them to succeed to their highest potential. I believe that Nathan can help us reach that goal for Xenia students, and look forward to having him back with the district.”
