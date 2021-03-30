2 dead, at least 2 taken to the hospital after chase ends in crash in Miami County

A man and woman are dead and at least two people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital after a police chase ended in a two-car crash in Miami County Tuesday morning.
Further details about injuries were not available.
The man and woman who died were the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The car involved in the chase ran a red light and crashed into the second vehicle. It was not clear which car was involved in the chase.
A telephone pole was also hit, breaking a power line.
The crash was reported around 8:07 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 40 and state Route 202 in Bethel Twp. The intersection will be closed for several hours as crews investigate the crash, according to OSHP.
The chase involved Troy police and troopers. It is not clear why they were attempting to stop the car.
A man who was waiting with his daughter for her school bus in the 9100 block of state Route 202 said it appeared the car was going 100 miles per hour.
“As soon as a I said ‘Wow, that car is flying’ Boom. I looked up and I could see the light was red where it was coming through,” said Jason Gregory.
Shortly after he heard three loud booms and then saw Miami County Sheriff’s Office and OSHP cruisers pull up to the crash.
We will continue to update this story as details are released.