2 dead, at least 2 taken to the hospital after chase ends in crash in Miami County

The chase involved Troy police and troopers. It is not clear why they were attempting to stop the car.

A man who was waiting with his daughter for her school bus in the 9100 block of state Route 202 said it appeared the car was going 100 miles per hour.

“As soon as a I said ‘Wow, that car is flying’ Boom. I looked up and I could see the light was red where it was coming through,” said Jason Gregory.

Shortly after he heard three loud booms and then saw Miami County Sheriff’s Office and OSHP cruisers pull up to the crash.

We will continue to update this story as details are released.