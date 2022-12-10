Patchy fog in morning; Mostly cloudy, chilly over weekend

There will be patchy fog this morning, but otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight, there will be a slight chance of rain that will trail off around midnight. Temperatures won’t fall much overnight to around 40 degrees.
Skies will be partly sunny on Sunday and mostly cloudy overnight. Highs will be around 48 degrees and lows will be around 33 degrees.
Finally at the start of the new work week, it will be mostly sunny with a high around 44 degrees during the day, and partly cloudy with a low of 29 degrees at night.
