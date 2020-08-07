1880 Candle Co hosting grand opening of retail space today during First Friday

Shana’s commitment to making sustainable candles is what makes them so special. Along with hand pouring organic materials in small batches, she up-cycles vintage glassware to serve as reusable vessels for her custom candles.

1880 Candle Co opens downtown on Friday, Aug. 7. Credit: Shana Lloyd Credit: Shana Lloyd

Soon, friends and family wanted her creations for themselves, and for gifts. Shana, a natural entrepreneur who ran her own successful photography business, decided to host pop-up events and then in January, created an online storefront for her candles.

When it came to deciding on a name and a logo, she was inspired by her beloved historic home in the Huffman Historic District. Shana and her husband John have been very involved in helping clean up and beautify the neighborhood, going to great lengths to make it feel like home.

The Lloyds home was built in 1880, thus becoming the namesake of the company. Then the “perfect” logo was designed, and just like that, Shana’s pastime went from a hobby to a full-time business.

The beautiful 1880 Candle Co opens in downtown Dayton. Credit: Shana Lloyd Credit: Shana Lloyd

As the business grew quickly in just a few months this winter, it became clear to the Lloyds that making the candles in their kitchen was no longer tenable.

“I would restock and be sold out in an hour,” Shana explained. “People have been buying them from across the country, not just here in Dayton.

Explore Front Street artists have big plans to bring art experience outdoors

Shana looked for a space that made sense for her new shop, which she found on the ground floor of the Front Street Artist Studios & Gallery.

“When I set out searching for a storefront, I didn’t want traditional and it was important for me to further embed myself in the artist community,” Shana explained. “While anyone can make candles, these are true art! I’m excited to be part of the Front Street community. It is the perfect home.”

This summer, Shana has renovated and decorated the space, making it her own, in preparation for the 1880′s store opening.

In the midst of the ramp-up to the opening, Shana had an unexpected opportunity: making 1,000 remembrance candles for the vigil in memory of the victims of the Oregon District mass shooting. No small ask, yet Shana’s commitment to the community kicked in, and with a little help, was able to get them all created in time.

Explore Remembrance Candles available for moment of silence in memory of Oregon District victims

The1880 Candle Co made custom candles in memory of Oregon District victims. Credit: Shana Lloyd Credit: Shana Lloyd

The remembrance candles are part of the 1880 Candle Co’s Candles for Care movement. Since the candle company launched, Shana has created candles for nonprofits and fundraisers, including The Victory Project, YWCA Dayton, and first responders working on the coronavirus crisis.

Now though, Shana is dedicated to her store opening, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. She’s taken safety measures for her grand opening and everyday shopping.

The most notable aspect that makes shopping different in the coronavirus era, Shana is not creating any candles in advance, so people aren’t picking up candles and smelling them. People shoving their noses in candles did not seem very sanitary to Shana.

1880 Candle Co opens downtown on Friday Credit: Shana Lloyd Credit: Shana Lloyd

Shoppers will be picking out their vintage glassware in person, and smelling the scents via smell strips the customers can keep to keep touching to a minimum. Shana will then hand make the candle, with the hand picked glassware, scent and flowers.

“This concept is now being launched at our Front Street location and we’ve created a touchless and digital experience for shopping that I’m excited to share with my customers,” Shana said. “We’ve had to pivot and re-envision given the pandemic, but we’ve created something safe and fun.”

Realizing I needed a gift for an upcoming birthday myself, I picked out a dish and scent, and my friend could not have been more delighted with her candle. The genuine sense of joy and healing that went into creating each candle shines through each of Shana’s creations.

How to go?

1880 Candle Co is hosting its grand opening to the public on Friday, Aug. 7, from 4-9 p.m., in conjunction with downtown’s First Friday celebrations. The shop is located at 1001 E. Second St. BLDG 100 - Door C-D - Studio 1525 (ground level).

For future store hours, visit www.1880candleco.com/shop-info