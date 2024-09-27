32 events in the Dayton area to haunt you this October

Festival season is winding down, so be sure to get to the Xenia Oktoberfest or the Huber Heights Multicultural Festival this October. Round out the month with spooky events like the Gem City Horror Film Fest, West Carrollton’s Monster Mash or the Halloween 2024 Dayton Dark Shadows Ball.
COMEDY
- Laughing for a Cure will take place at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Suite 200 at The Greene, on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. This benefit comedy show is to help raise money for the Pink Ribbon Good Foundation. $20. www.dayton.funnybone.com
- The Last Realtor Standing comedy show will be at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Suite 200 at The Greene, on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Area realtors will hang up the day job for a bit and try their hand at comedy. $40. www.dayton.funnybone.com
COMMUNITY EVENTS
- The “Pages to Pickles” charity pickleball Tournament will be at the Salvation Army and Kroc Community Center, 1000 N. Keowee St., on Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This charity tournament will benefit The Brunner Literacy Center. $55 for one-person registration. www.brunnerliteracy.org
- The Halloween 2024 Dayton Dark Shadows Ball will be held at the Dayton Country Club, 555 Kramer Road in Dayton, on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. The country club will be transformed into an old-world gothic-inspired set with live entertainment, costumes and themed cocktails and food. $150-$195. www.daytondarkshadowsball.com
- The third biennial Black Midwest Symposium will occur at the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., on Oct. 18 from 1-10 p.m. and Oct. 19 from 2-9 p.m. The symposium that features artists, activists, academics, and other community-involved people to discuss issues related to Black life in the Midwest. Free, but registration is necessary. www.daytonmetrolibrary.org
- The annual Pumpkin Chuck will take place at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, 5901 Airway Road, on Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This event will have teams from engineers, students, and hobbyists building trebuchets or catapults to launch pumpkins for distance and accuracy competitions. Other activities include STEM activities, food trucks, live music and vendors. Free. www.wpafb.af.mil
- West Carrollton’s Monster Mash event will be held at Weidner Park, 300 E. Central Ave., on Oct. 24 from 6-8 p.m. Activities include hayrides, pumpkin decorating, carnival games and costume contests. Free. www.westcarrollton.org
- The American Czechoslovakian Club will hold its Halloween Party at the club, 922 Valley St., on Oct. 25 from 6-10 p.m. Enjoy music from Ed Klimczak and bring a dish to share. There will also be pumpkin decorating for the kids. $8 for members. $9 for non-members. www.accdayton.com
- Hauntfest will be in the Oregon District on Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The theme for this year is “Creatures of the Night,” which is also one of the costume content categories along with best overall costume and best couple/group costume. $10 in advance. $15 day of the event. www.theoregondistrict.org
- Criminologist and serial killer expert Dr. Scott Bonn will speak at the Victoria Theatre on Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. During this 90-minute show, Bonn will reveal the insatiable, psychological hungers that drive the likes of Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer to kill repeatedly with impunity and no remorse. $34-$46. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
FAMILY
- The Mark Nizer 4D Theatre show will be at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road in Troy, on Oct. 6 from 3-5 p.m. Enjoy a family-friendly show that will include juggling, comedy and lasers. $20. www.arbofastpac.com
FESTIVALS
- Centerville will hold its Fall Festival at St. Leonard CHI Living Communities, 8100 Clyo Road, on Oct. 5 from noon to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy family-friendly activities including hayrides, face painting, games, inflatables, live music and vendors. Free. www.centervilleohio.gov
- The Dayton Pagan Fest will be at Polen Farm, 5099 Bigger Road in Kettering, on Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature a Pagan ceremony, information booths from local charities, vendors with crafts and a broad range of items, plus authors and speakers on various Pagan spiritual practices. Free with canned food donation. www.daytonpagancoalition.org
- The Fairborn Halloween Festival will be at the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce, 12 N. Central Ave., on Oct. 11 from 4-11 p.m.; Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Oct. 13 from noon to 6 p.m. Enjoy numerous food and craft vendors, Spooktacular Parade and Costume Contest, beer garden, live music, trick-or-treat at the vendor booths on Sunday and more. Free. www.fairbornchamber.com
- The Enon Apple Butter Festival will take place in downtown Enon on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons can expect food, crafts, demonstrations and music. The historical society will be making apple butter the old-fashioned way with kettles and open wood-burning fires. Free. www.enonhistoricalsociety.com
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
- The Yellow Springs Street Fair will be Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a day in Yellow Springs exploring the marketplace that will be full of local vendors, food and live music. Free. www.yellowspringsohio.org
- Oktoberfest will be celebrated in downtown Xenia on Oct. 12 from noon to 9 p.m. Detroit Street will be blocked off to make room for food trucks, beer, wine and live entertainment. Free. www.devilwindbrewing.com
- Oktoberfish, a pseudo-traditional festival of German and Curo foods, beers and music, will be at the Little Fish Brewing Company, 116 Webster St. on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Traditional Oktoberfest garb and costumes encouraged. Free. www.littlefishbrewingcompany.com
- The Huber Heights Multicultural Festival will take place at the Eichelberger Amphitheater, 8625 Brandt Pike, on Oct. 12 from noon to 9 p.m. This festival will feature live entertainment, educational opportunities, unique arts and crafts, and delicious food showcasing many diverse cultures. Free. www.hhoh.org
FILM
- The Gem City Horror Film Fest will be at the Englewood Cinema, 309 Meadowgrove Drive, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. Friday features Homegrown Horror with works by Dayton filmmakers. On Saturday, enjoy a costume contest with prizes and trivia. $10 for Friday night only. $15 for Saturday night only. $20 for both nights. www.englewoodcinema.com
FOOD AND DINING
- Brewster At The Schuster is back at the Schuster Center on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. This event celebrates beers from Miami Valley breweries. Each ticket includes a sampling glass, beer tastings from local breweries, live music and light snacks. $64 for adults 21 and up. $18 for designated drivers. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
- The Hallo-Queen Drag Brunch will take place at the Mills Park Hotel, 321 Xenia Ave. in Yellow Springs, on Oct. 27 at noon. Join Mocha Lisa and friends with super spooky performances geared around Halloween. $50. www.millsparkhotel.com
MUSIC
- Mania – The ABBA Tribute band will perform at the Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s song “Waterloo” along with others including “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia.” $24-$146. www.daytonmasoniccenter.org
- The 20th annual Dayton Music Fest will take place at five downtown venues on Oct. 11 and 12 at 5 p.m. More than 30 local bands, singer-songwriters, MCs and DJs will perform. $25 for weekend pass in advance. $30 for weekend pass at the door. $20 for a single night. www.daytonmusicfest.com
- Tony Danza: Stories and Standards will stop at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road in Troy, on Oct. 12 from 7-9 p.m. Danza will perform his favorite songs while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music. $35-$95. www.arbogastpac.com
- Concert for a Cure will be at the Dayton Convention Center on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. Enjoy music from Papa Roach, Aja, John K and more. The event benefits the Noble Circle Project. There will also be an auction with items including autographed guitars and concert tickets. $41-$123. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
- The Dayton Philharmonic’s Rockin’ Orchestra Series will open with “Don’t Stop Believin’: The Music of Journey” at the Schuster Center on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the music of Journey including songs “Any Way You Want It” and “Separate Ways.” $14.50-$29.50. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
OUTDOORS
- The Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience will be at Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, on Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Try more than 25 outdoor activities, open to all ages and skill levels, in various experience areas including climbing, fishing, paddling, cycling and more. Free. www.metroparks.org
- The 2024 Remembrance Walk will take place at Ohio Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., on Oct. 26 at 8:30 a.m. The Remembrance Walk offers families and friends an opportunity to honor the memory of a loved one and raise funds to support patient care and services. $25 for individual walker. $20 for veterans or active military. $15 for youth walker. www.ohioshospice.org
THEATER
- Dayton Live will present “Hamilton” at the Schuster Center from Oct. 1-13. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10; 8 p.m. on Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12; 2 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 12; 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 13; and 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 13. “Hamilton” is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. $47-$297. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
- “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour” will stop at the Victoria Theatre on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. Watch a screening of the unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation. Patrons are encouraged to wear costumes, but are not allowed to bring any props. Prop bags will be available for sale in the lobby. $53-$183.
- The Human Race Theatre Company will present “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B” at the Loft Theatre, 126 Main St., from Oct. 9-10. This fast-paced romp re-examines the world’s most famous detective story with a bold new feminist lens. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19; and 2 p.m. Oct. 13 and 20. $23-$62. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
