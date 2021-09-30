5 Miami Valley events worth your attendance this weekend

Details: The Minster Oktoberfest celebration includes a parade, live German music, German food, a 10k, numerous games, an arts and crafts area and more.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁🍂🎃18th Annual Chocolate Festival

Caption Chocolate lovers will flock to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds this weekend for the 18th Annual Chocolate Festival. Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp.

Details: Indulge in chocolate from professional chocolatiers, grab a bite to eat from food trucks and other local food vendors and enjoy the live entertainment, family-friendly activities and craft vendors.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁🍂🎃Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest

Caption Prost! Oktoberfest features a German American Day Celebration that will be held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Dayton’s largest German club will be celebrating Oktoberfest with plenty of authentic German food, music and beverages.

Cost: $5. Free for club members with cards, military personnel and students with an ID.

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁🍂🎃Spring Valley Potato Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3

Where: Bledsoe Park in Spring Valley

Details: The Spring Valley Potato Festival features arts and crafts, live entertainment, a 5k, carnival rides, children’s games and plenty of food (and potatoes).

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁🍂🎃Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt

Caption Two different versions of the Extreme Halloween Egg Hunt are set to take place on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Greene County Parks & Trails Credit: Greene County Parks & Trails

When: Friday, Oct. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Rd., Xenia

Details: The Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt was specifically created for those 55 years of age and older. Attendees will search for black eggs full of candy and prizes hidden in the woods after dark. Guests can register for the Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt by Oct. 2 on Greene County Parks & Trails’ website.

Cost: $5 per person

More info: gcparkstrails.com/events/extreme-egg-hunt