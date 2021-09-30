5 Miami Valley events worth your attendance this weekend

dayton-daily-news logo
Minster is a small village located approximately one hour north of Dayton. Every year, their Oktoberfest weekend attracts a crowd roughly three times the size of its population of near 3,000. DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED
Minster is a small village located approximately one hour north of Dayton. Every year, their Oktoberfest weekend attracts a crowd roughly three times the size of its population of near 3,000. DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED

As autumn gradually transforms our landscape, several Miami Valley events will be celebrating the different elements of the season — from the vibrant, colorful days to the spooky nights.

From the celebration of German food and culture at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest to the after dark festivities at the Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt, these are some of the best and brightest events taking place this weekend.

ExploreYour ultimate guide to Miami Valley fall festivals

🍁🍂🎃Minster Oktoberfest

The Minster Oktoberfest is scheduled for the first weekend in October. CONTRIBUTED
The Minster Oktoberfest is scheduled for the first weekend in October. CONTRIBUTED

When: Friday, Oct. 1-Sunday, Oct. 3

Where: Located one block west of the intersection of state Routes 119 and 66 in Minster

Details: The Minster Oktoberfest celebration includes a parade, live German music, German food, a 10k, numerous games, an arts and crafts area and more.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁🍂🎃18th Annual Chocolate Festival

Chocolate lovers will flock to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds this weekend for the 18th Annual Chocolate Festival. Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News
Chocolate lovers will flock to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds this weekend for the 18th Annual Chocolate Festival. Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp.

Details: Indulge in chocolate from professional chocolatiers, grab a bite to eat from food trucks and other local food vendors and enjoy the live entertainment, family-friendly activities and craft vendors.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

ExploreBEST OF DAYTON: Nominate HERE for your favorites!

🍁🍂🎃Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest

Prost! Oktoberfest features a German American Day Celebration that will be held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Prost! Oktoberfest features a German American Day Celebration that will be held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Dayton’s largest German club will be celebrating Oktoberfest with plenty of authentic German food, music and beverages.

Cost: $5. Free for club members with cards, military personnel and students with an ID.

More info: Website | Facebook

🍁🍂🎃Spring Valley Potato Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3

Where: Bledsoe Park in Spring Valley

Details: The Spring Valley Potato Festival features arts and crafts, live entertainment, a 5k, carnival rides, children’s games and plenty of food (and potatoes).

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

ExploreSpooky Halloween egg hunt in Xenia next weekend

🍁🍂🎃Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt

Two different versions of the Extreme Halloween Egg Hunt are set to take place on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia.
Two different versions of the Extreme Halloween Egg Hunt are set to take place on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia. CONTRIBUTED.

When: Friday, Oct. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Rd., Xenia

Details: The Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt was specifically created for those 55 years of age and older. Attendees will search for black eggs full of candy and prizes hidden in the woods after dark. Guests can register for the Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt by Oct. 2 on Greene County Parks & Trails’ website.

Cost: $5 per person

More info: gcparkstrails.com/events/extreme-egg-hunt

