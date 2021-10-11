A-peel-ing fun: The best orchards for apple picking this fall

During the fall season, the apple truly hits its prime with delicious concoctions like apple cider, apple pie, caramel apples — and the list goes on. However, for those who like to make their own, a trip to an orchard to pick apples is yet another delight of the fall season.
Need help finding an apple orchard that offers apple picking near you? No sweat. Here are orchards offering customers the chance to be part of a timeless tradition and pick their own apples. Happy picking!
🍎🍏Tüken’s Orchard and Farm Market
Location: 15725 Eaton Pike, West Alexandria
Hours: Now through late October on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More info: www.tukensfarmmarket.com | Facebook
Though varieties of apples available for picking change on a nearly weekly basis, currently Tüken’s Orchard and Farm Market offers Jonagold, Cameo (their version of Honey Crisp), Rome, Mutsu, Ida Red, Braeburn, Cortland, Golden, Red Del., Fuji, Melrose, Empire and Gala apples at $1.99 per pound.
Also, wagon rides to the apple orchard will be available to customers, free of charge. While picking apples in the orchard, customers are asked to stay in the designated rows, as those left unmarked are not ready to be picked.
Along with apple-picking opportunities, the farm market also sells other fresh produce like tomatoes, green beans, beets, peaches, potatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, peppers and winter squash. The store also sells other seasonal items, such as fresh cider in gallon or half-gallon jugs, cider slushies, mums, pumpkins and autumn decor.
🍎🍏Monnin’s Fruit Farm
Credit: Dayton Daily News archives/ Charlie Steinbrunner
Location: 8201 Frederick Pike, Dayton
Hours: Open now through November from Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More info: www.monninsfruitfarm.com | Facebook
Since 1961, Monnin’s Fruit Farm, located on the outskirts of Vandalia, has been supplying customers with fresh fruit and fun for the whole family. Currently, the farm is welcoming guests to its farm to pick apples, pumpkins and gourds. Varieties of apples vary throughout the season, meaning that future customers should check the farm’s Facebook page frequently for updates on u-pick varieties.
Along with apple picking, the farm offers customers a chance to peruse their market stocked full of Amish baked goods, including jams and jellies.
🍎🍏Wesler Orchards
Credit: Wesler Orchards
Location: 9319 Wesler Road, New Paris
Hours: Now through the end of October, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More info: www.weslerorchards.com | Facebook
Wesler Orchards is offering u-pick apples (check the orchard’s Facebook page for apple varieties still available for picking).
Other fresh produce, like watermelon, yellow squash, cucumbers, zucchini, onions, tomatoes and potatoes, as well as cider and homemade pies, are also available for perusing at the market. The orchard also boasts an apple cannon, corn maze, wagon rides and a pumpkin patch.
🍎🍏Peifer Orchards
Credit: Peifer Orchards
Location: 4590 U.S. 68 N., Yellow Springs
Hours: Now through the middle or end of October, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More info: www.peiferorchards.com | Facebook
Peifer Orchards, with over 200 apple trees and acres of fruit, has become one of the most popular produce institutions in Yellow Springs.
Apple varieties available for picking will be listed in the orchard’s crop report.
The fee to enter the orchard is $2 per person and the apples are $1.99 per pound.
🍎🍏Irons Fruit Farm
Credit: SARA MASTBAUM THOMAS
Location: 1640 Stubbs Mill Rd., Lebanon
Hours: U-pick hours vary, so be sure to check the farm’s Facebook page for updated dates and hours.
More info: www.ironsfruitfarm.com | Facebook
Throughout October, the availability of u-pick apples at Irons Fruit Farm will vary. Varieties of u-pick apples include Fuji and Winesap.
After picking out their fair share of apples, customers can enjoy a corn maze, peruse the selection at the farm’s pumpkin patch or go on a free hayride.
Do you know of an apple orchard offering apples to pick from the tree this season? Please send the details to Ashley Moor at ashley.moor@coxinc.com to be added to our digital apple picking guide.