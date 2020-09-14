A-peel-ing fun: The best orchards for apple picking this fall

Hours: Now through mid-October on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

Though varieties of apples available for picking change on a nearly weekly basis, currently, Tüken’s Orchard and Farm Market is offering Cortland, Fuji, Gibson Golden, McIntosh, Jonathan and Honey Crisp apples at $1.99 or $2.99 per pound.

Wagon rides to the apple orchard will be available to customers, free of charge. While picking apples in the orchard, customers are asked to stay in the designated rows, as those left unmarked are not ready to be picked.

Along with apple-picking opportunities, the farm market also sells other fresh produce like tomatoes, green beans, beets, peaches, potatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, peppers and winter squash. The store also sells other seasonal items, such as fresh cider in gallon or half-gallon jugs, cider slushies, mums, pumpkins and autumn decor. Though u-pick pumpkins are not available yet, owners hope to have it ready for customers in the coming days or weeks.

Customers are required to wear masks and to social distance while at the orchard and farm market. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the farm.

Explore Annual pumpkin glow gutted by coronavirus pandemic

🍎🍏Monnin’s Fruit Farm

Monnin’s Fruit Farm was founded by Phyllis and Roger Monnin in 1961. The couple's sons Nick and Glenn are now at the helm. Photo (Sept. 12, 1980) Marian Gilmore and Sarah Riley went apple picking. The sister picked many bushels of apples for cobblers, pies and apple sauce. The trees wat Monnin Fruit Farm were loaded with fruit. The season was so "perfect" that with the first bushel picked of Wealthly apples for $5, the second bushel was free. Credit: Dayton Daily News archives/ Charlie Steinbrunner Credit: Dayton Daily News archives/ Charlie Steinbrunner

Location: 8201 Frederick Pike, Dayton

Hours: Open now through November from Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., though hours may vary

More info: Website | Facebook

Since 1961, Monnin’s Fruit Farm, located on the outskirts of Vandalia, has been supplying customers with fresh fruit and fun for the whole family. Currently, the farm is welcoming guests to its farm to pick apples and grapes. Varieties of apples vary throughout the season, meaning that future customers should check the farm’s Facebook page frequently for updates on u-pick varieties.

Along with apple picking, the farm offers customers a chance to peruse their market stocked full of Amish baked goods, including jams and jellies.

🍎🍏Wesler Orchards

An aerial view of Wesler Orchards in New Paris, where several varieties of apples are available for u-pick. Credit: Wesler Orchards Credit: Wesler Orchards

Location: 9319 Wesler Rd., New Paris

Hours: Now through the end of Oct., Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

Wesler Orchards is offering u-pick apples (currently, Red Delicious and Golden Delicious apples are available) for $15 for a half-bushel and $1 per pound.

Other apple varieties, like Ginger Gold, Golden Supreme, Gala, Zestar and Paula Red are available for purchase at the orchard’s market. Other fresh produce, like watermelon, yellow squash, cucumbers, zucchini, onions, tomatoes and potatoes, as well as cider and homemade pies, are also available for perusing at the market.

🍎🍏Peifer Orchards

Peifer Orchards in Yellow Springs is offering u-pick opportunities for several varieties of apples this season. Credit: Peifer Orchards Credit: Peifer Orchards

Location: 4590 U.S. 68 N., Yellow Springs

Hours: Now through the middle or end of Oct., on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

Peifer Orchards, with over 200 apple trees and acres of fruit, has become one of the most popular produce institutions in Yellow Springs.

Jonathan apples, which are good for making apple pie, are available for u-pick, while other apple varieties, like Jonamac, Gala and Golden Supreme, are available for purchase in the orchard’s market.

The fee to enter the orchard is $2 per person and the apples are $1.99 per pound. While on the orchard, guests are asked to be respectful of others and to practice social distancing.

To stay up-to-date on all apple varieties available for picking at Peifer Orchards, check their Facebook page periodically.