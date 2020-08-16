Agave & Rye restaurant and bar coming to Troy’s town square

Plans call for opening the new restaurant perhaps as soon as late November, Britt said. It will employ up to 50 people.

Agave & Rye restaurants offer more than 75 different bourbons and 75 tequilas on their bar menu. The tacos are large and double-shelled, with 13 different protein options, “from ground beef all the way up to kangaroo,” along with a wide variety of topping choices, Britt said. There is also a selection of burgers.

Citrus juices are squeezed fresh each day, and taco toppings and dips such as guacamole and queso are made in-house daily, Britt said.

“We’re not a Mexican restaurant, but we take a Mexican staple, the taco, and we turn it on its head,” Britt said.

Curbside pickup is available at all Agave & Rye locations, and to-go orders can be placed by phone or online at the company’s web site, www.agaveandrye.com. Catering is also available at each restaurant.

Central Ohio will be next for expanding the Agave & Rye footprint northward into Ohio, but Britt didn’t rule out adding a second Dayton-area location.

“We’re not opposed to having two restaurants in the same geographic footprint, if the demand is there,” Britt said.