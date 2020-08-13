AMC announces plans to reopen next week with 15-cent ticket deal

AMC Entertainment, which owns the chain, said Thursday that it expects to open the doors to more than 100 cinemas — or about a sixth of its nationwide locations — on Aug. 20 with 1920 throwback pricing for opening day. Approximately 300 additional locations will open over the next two weeks leading up to the release of Disney’s “The New Mutants” on Aug. 28 and Warner Bros. “Tenet” on Sept. 3.

The theater chain operates theaters in Hamilton and West Chester. The West Chester theater will re-open on Aug. 20 and the Hamilton theater will re-open on Sept. 3, according to the latest schedule on AMC’s website.