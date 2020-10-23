Annual holiday celebration in downtown Tipp City expands to week-long event

Though the plans have yet to be fully ironed out, there will be some form of crowd control and social distancing guidelines to ensure that everyone in attendance has fun in the safest way possible. This year, children will have the opportunity to write letters to Santa and a plexiglass wall will allow for pictures with Santa as well.

“Instead of doing the event just on a weekend, like on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we are holding the event from the 10th through the 15th,” said Kim Bulgin, the executive director of the Downtown Tipp City Partnership. We can do crowd control and give more people opportunities to come and not have to rush through their time at the gathering."

Tipp City kicked off the holiday season with its annual Yuletide Winter’s Gathering downtown on Nov. 9-10, 2019. Stores were offering sales and horse-drawn carriage rides and Santa visits helped usher in the holiday spirit. Did we spot you there? DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED Credit: DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED Credit: DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED

The Yuletide Winter’s Gathering gives visitors and locals alike a chance to get a jump start on their holiday shopping at all of the local establishments in downtown Tipp City. And this year, organizers promise to deliver the same outcome, albeit with a few more social distancing restrictions.

Future announcements regarding the Yuletide Winter’s Gathering can be found on the Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s website or Facebook page.