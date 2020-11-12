Austin Landing to host holiday tree lighting ceremony this weekend

One of the most popular holiday tree-lighting ceremonies in the Miami Valley is bringing back its annual tradition this weekend.
The Holidays in the Park event will be taking place at The Park at Austin Landing in Miami Twp. on Saturday, Nov. 14, from noon to 8 p.m. The Christmas tree-lighting ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. The family-friendly event boasts a wide range of entertainment, including live music, food trucks, a craft table, train rides, mini-golf and a beer area. All proceeds from the sales of alcohol during the event will go to the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.
The schedule of live performances is as follows:
- Studio J Dance Company: 12:30 p.m.
- Jeanie Moreland Dance Theatre: 2:45 p.m.
- Performing Live: Ashley Martin: 4:30 p.m.
The Christmas tree will be lit by Miami Twp. Chief of Police Charles Stiegelmeyer.
Several food trucks will be on hand, including El Meson, 1776 Grill, McNasty’s Food Truck and Festival Fresh Popcorn.
Guests are required to wear masks while in lines, walking throughout the park and while on train rides. Social distancing will also be encouraged while in the park.
WANT TO GO?
What: Holidays in the Park
Where: The Park at Austin Landing, 10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg
When: Saturday, Nov. 14 from noon to 8 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony is set to take place at 6:30 p.m.