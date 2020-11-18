‘BEACON OF HOPE:’ Carillon’s Tree of Light will illuminate Dayton’s holiday season starting next week

The stunning 200-feet-tall Carillon Tree of Light will illuminate the sky each evening, but this year there will not be a countdown event which drew large crowds.

“I’ve had more people than ever comment to me this year 'You’re going to put the tree up, aren’t you?’” Brady Kress, Dayton History president and CEO, said.

“What people are telling me is, it’s going to be a beacon of hope and we’re tickled people love it so much.”

The sights and sounds of the season are on display at Carillon Historical Park's A Carillon Christmas. The event runs through Dec. 30. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Each evening the park will transform into a magical wonderland illuminated by 15 miles of twinkling lights. Holiday music will fill the air along with the aroma of hot chocolate and roasted chestnuts.

Write a letter to Santa at Dayton’s first post office, nibble on homemade gingerbread cookies baked in a historical hearth oven and board a train to the North Pole on the Midnight Express.

Santa Claus and his sleigh will park next to a 1923 Maxwell automobile in the Dayton Auto Sales building this year. The new site allows for a safe flow of pedestrian traffic. Photos can still be taken with the jolly old elf while social distancing.

The magic of A Carillon Christmas will return, Kress said, and visitors will also enjoy a new Dayton historical experience at the event.

Magic lantern slides, once shown at the NCR Auditorium, will project The Night Before Christmas story on an outdoor screen. Visitors can watch the vintage show while keeping warm around fire pits.

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: A Carillon Christmas

WHERE: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

WHEN: Nov. 24 – Dec. 30. Sunday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

ADMISSION: Timed reservations are required for non-members this year. Reservations can be made online.

$12 per adult (ages 18-59); $10 per senior (ages 60+); $8 per child (ages 3-17). Free to children under 3 and Dayton History Members.

MORE INFO: Website | Facebook

Phone: For questions call 937-293-2841 and select option 0 to speak with a member of the Guest Experience Team.