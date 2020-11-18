‘BEACON OF HOPE:’ Carillon’s Tree of Light will illuminate Dayton’s holiday season starting next week

A Carillon Christmas – a celebration of Dayton’s Christmas past – will kick off Tuesday, Nov. 24, with safety protocols and Carillon Historical Park’s illuminated “Tree of Light” in place.
Organizers have made some changes this year due to the pandemic, but visitors will still be able to visit with Santa, slide down the Candy Cane Slopes and enjoy the Dayton history-themed celebration across the 65-acre Carillon Historical Park campus.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Timed reservation tickets will be required for non-members this year. Visitors can reserve an arrival time to limit lines at the entrance. Tickets are now available online for Nov. 24 – Dec. 17. Tickets for Dec. 18 -Dec. 30 will be available Dec. 1.
Dayton History members can enter without reservations between Nov. 24 – Dec. 17. There’s a chance that reservations may be required for members between Dec. 18 and Dec. 30. The Dayton History/Carillon Park website will have details in mid-December.
The stunning 200-feet-tall Carillon Tree of Light will illuminate the sky each evening, but this year there will not be a countdown event which drew large crowds.
“I’ve had more people than ever comment to me this year 'You’re going to put the tree up, aren’t you?’” Brady Kress, Dayton History president and CEO, said.
“What people are telling me is, it’s going to be a beacon of hope and we’re tickled people love it so much.”
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Each evening the park will transform into a magical wonderland illuminated by 15 miles of twinkling lights. Holiday music will fill the air along with the aroma of hot chocolate and roasted chestnuts.
Write a letter to Santa at Dayton’s first post office, nibble on homemade gingerbread cookies baked in a historical hearth oven and board a train to the North Pole on the Midnight Express.
Santa Claus and his sleigh will park next to a 1923 Maxwell automobile in the Dayton Auto Sales building this year. The new site allows for a safe flow of pedestrian traffic. Photos can still be taken with the jolly old elf while social distancing.
The magic of A Carillon Christmas will return, Kress said, and visitors will also enjoy a new Dayton historical experience at the event.
Magic lantern slides, once shown at the NCR Auditorium, will project The Night Before Christmas story on an outdoor screen. Visitors can watch the vintage show while keeping warm around fire pits.
WANT TO GO?
WHAT: A Carillon Christmas
WHERE: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
WHEN: Nov. 24 – Dec. 30. Sunday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
ADMISSION: Timed reservations are required for non-members this year. Reservations can be made online.
$12 per adult (ages 18-59); $10 per senior (ages 60+); $8 per child (ages 3-17). Free to children under 3 and Dayton History Members.
Phone: For questions call 937-293-2841 and select option 0 to speak with a member of the Guest Experience Team.